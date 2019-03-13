Just Your Type shows plenty for the future at Cheltenham

Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon saw Just Your Type produce a gallant run in Tuesday’s Grade 2 National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old, partnered by Robert James, was prominent throughout the four mile contest and led from the 14th fence. He was headed after three out before falling at the last fence.

He probably did too much in the first half of the race which took its toll in the second part of it Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon

Le Breuil gave Ben Pauling his second Festival winner when prevailing in a gruelling contest.

Longsdon said: “Just Your Type is fine, I’m not sure it was a tired fall, he pricked his ears before the last but got it all wrong. He probably did too much in the first half of the race which took its toll in the second part of it.”

Longsdon says Willie Boy will go to Aintree but not for the Grand National following his run on the opening day at Cheltenham.

The eight-year-old, ridden by Jonathan Burke, was pulled up before the last fence in the Grade 3 Ultima Handicap Chase, which was won by Nicky Henderson’s Beware The Bear.

Longsdon said: “He finds it difficult to shorten and he made a few errors, he’s just a big galloping horse. He will still go to Aintree but not for the Grand National, he may well run in one of the handicap races there.”