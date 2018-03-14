Jazz signs off with another good run at Cheltenham

Edgcote trainer Ben Case saw Midnight Jazz produce another gutsy performance in her final Cheltenham Festival appearance.

The eight-year-old finished sixth in Tuesday’s OLBG Mares Hurdle in the hands of Daryl Jacob. She was handy throughout before losing ground on the final bend.

She will run in a handicap hurdle back here in April and that will probably be her last run for us Edgcote trainer Ben Case

The Wardington Gate Farm handler said: “She travelled well throughout but got a bit excited three out. She paddled a bit on the false ground on the cross-over but ran on again up the hill.

“We knew there was no point in trying to make up too much ground so we wanted to be handy throughout. She jumped brilliantly, as she usually does.

“She will run in a handicap hurdle back here in April and that will probably be her last run for us. We’re at the limit for her over hurdles and she’s too small to go over fences.

“Then she will be off to stud, she’s been a great servant for us.”

But fellow Edgcote trainer Alex Hales was at a loss to explain Duel At Dawn’s disappointing run in Tuesday’s National Hunt Challenge Cup.

The eight-year-old travelled in mid-division throughout in the hands of Tommie O’Brien before being pulled up before the finish.

The Trafford Bridge handler said: “He didn’t travel as well as he normally does and didn’t jump like he can. I can’t make any excuses, he didn’t perform, it’s as simple as that.

“He’s been so consistent for us this season and that’s the first time he’s been out the first three.”

But Hales was delighted with Huntsman Son’s fourth place in Saturday’s Matchbook Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle at Sandown. The eight-year-old was ridden by James Bowen.

Hales added: “He ran a blinder but he had a tough race and will not go to Cheltenham now.”