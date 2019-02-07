Indefatigable on course for Cheltenham says Webber

Mollington trainer Paul Webber says Indefatigable will be heading straight to Cheltenham next month.

The Cropredy Lawn handler has entered the six-year-old in the Grade 2 Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park.

She wants more of a test of stamina and the uphill finish at Cheltenham might just be what she needs Mollington trainer Paul Webber

Webber saw Indefatigable put up a great performance in defeat to Lady Buttons at Doncaster last month and feels she deserves to take her place at the Festival.

Webber said: “She’s improving all the time and I’m sure will do so again at Cheltenham, which she will need to do. She wants more of a test of stamina and the uphill finish at Cheltenham might just be what she needs.

“She’s a very nice mare, very tough and was given plenty of time as a youngster so there is plenty of time for her to keep on improving.

“She came out of the race very well indeed. I’m very happy with her.”

Stablemate House Island looks as though he will go to Newbury rather than Warwick on Saturday.

The five-year-old has an entry in the Listed Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Bumper and Webber said: “House Island will probably go to Newbury for a Listed Bumper. He’s nice horse and I think the track should suit him and a smaller field may be better for him than a full field at Warwick.”