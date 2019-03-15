Indefatigable gives Webber plenty of optimism for next year

Mollington trainer Paul Webber is already looking towards next year’s Cheltenham Festival with Indefatigable.

The six-year-old finished just outside the places when fifth in Thursday’s Grade 2 National Hunt Breeders Supported By Tattersalls Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, which was won by the Willie Mullins-trained Eglantine Du Seuil.

She got shuffled back a bit because she didn’t quite meet a couple of hurdles on the right stride but she stayed on so well Mollington trainer Paul Webber

Ridden by Gavin Sheehan, Indefatigable tracked leaders in the opening stages before she dropped into midfield. She made headway approaching two out, chasing the leaders between last two hurdles and kept on up the hill but was pipped for a place by Black Tears.

The Cropredy Lawn handler said: “I couldn’t be happier with her, she ran a great race. She got shuffled back a bit because she didn’t quite meet a couple of hurdles on the right stride but she stayed on so well.

“She wasn’t quite as quick with her jumping in certain parts of the race which you have to do when you’re travelling at that speed. But she’s finished well up the hill.

“We’ve been thinking she may want a bit further so now I would hope to bring her back here to run over two and half miles next year.”

Castafiore came seventh for Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon in the Grade 1 JLT Novices’ Chase.

The six-year-old tracked the leaders in the early stages of the race under Paul O’Brien before slipping down the field. Defi Du Seuil won the race for Phillip Hobbs.

Stablemate Treackle Tart found it tough going in the concluding Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase, finishing well down the field under Eoin O’Brien. Any Second Now won the race for Ted Walsh.