Impact Factor can go one better at Punchestown

No racing in Britain until Wednesday at the earliest following the confirmation earlier in the week that three horses at the yard of Donald McCain had tested positive for equine influenza.

But they race in Ireland on Sunday and the belated seasonal reappearance of the lightly-raced Prince D’Aubrelle (2.20) who has not seen the track since May when he made an impressive debut over timber following a 950-day lay-off.

The selection is a nine-year-old but clearly goes well fresh and doesn’t take much racing. The juveniles Top Moon and, stablemate of the selection, La Sorelita receive lumps of weight from the older horse and a market move for either would be worth noting.

I hope to see Impact Factor (3.50) go one better than at Thurles last time when he was no match for Cilaos Emery a smart chasing recruit of Mullins. He receives 4lbs from the previous winners in what looks a fascinating Novice Chase.

The most valuable race of the weekend is the 100,000E Grand National Trial and the each-way vote goes to Solomn Grundy (4.20) who has run a couple of good races over fences since moving to Henry de Bromhead from Britain and must go close if his jumping holds up with the step up to this marathon 3m 4f trip looking sure to suit.

