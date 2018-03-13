Hutsby enjoys a change of fortune

Wellesbourne trainer Fred Hutsby saw Mistercobar and Wilco give him his first winners of the season with Sam Lee riding a first career double in the opening two races at Saturday’s Kingston Blount Racing Club point-to-point meeting.

Mistercobar took up the running going out on to the final circuit of the Brentham Cricket Club four, five and six-year-olds open maiden and, with his rivals unable to cope with the testing conditions came home the only finisher with hot favourite Redmond Hall refusing at the last when well-beaten.

The six-year-old was bought from Mark Gichero for the Wayward Pilgrims Partnership, and a relieved Hutsby said: “We have had so much bad luck with seconds and you start to doubt yourself with what’s gone wrong. It’s been a long time, but it’s gone right today.

“He is not an easy horse to train but he has been showing plenty of ability in his runs and he jumps.”

Hutsby was quickly back in the winner’s enclosure after Wilco showed a good attitude to claim the French Horn at Sonning six-year-olds and over open maiden for owner-breeder Jane Organ.

The seven-year-old battled back after being headed three from home, before quickening seven lengths clear of Cnoc Sion after the last fence.

Hutsby said: “I am shocked because two or three out we were going nowhere and he has flown. He was impressive.”

Lee also admitted to being surprised by Wilco’s performance: “It’s my first ever double and it feels good, I have not got a clue where that came from, I can’t stop smiling.”

Nick Meek revealed how riding Legal Legend had maintained his interest in the game after partnering the 11-year-old, trained by Christopher Henn at Steane Park, near Brackley, to a gutsy victory in the Men’s Open.

Meek’s mount and Creepy went clear on the final circuit, and having finally got the better of his rival going to the last, Legal Legend had just enough left to record a two-lengths verdict, with 5-4 favourite Supreme Danehill 30 lengths back in third.

The successful rider, whose only two previous mounts this season had come on the Jon Connell-owned gelding, said: “He is a very genuine horse. He tried his heart out and kept galloping.

“He just struggles with a bit of a turn of foot and on that ground you have got to keep staying as he does.

“Legal Legend always gives 100 per cent but has not won for two seasons, he always found one or two too good for him.”

An operation to improve Subtitle’s breathing was instrumental in the 12-year-old recording his first win in this country in the Connolly’s Red Mills Intermediate Race.

Trained by Joan Johnston at Hinton-in-the-Hedges, the gelding was formerly with Shay Slevin in Ireland where he won three point-to-points. Subtitle made all the running under Phil York to pass the post seven lengths ahead of evens favourite Welsh’s Castle, the only other finisher.