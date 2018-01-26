Huntsman Son in good form for Cheltenham test says Hales

Edgcote trainer Alex Hales is set to run the progressive Huntsman Son in Saturday’s £27,500 Steel Plate and Sections Handicap Hurdle at Festival Trials Day.

The lightly-raced eight-year-old, allotted 11st for the extended two-mile contest, has recorded two victories from five career starts under Rules and registered back-to-back victories at Market Rasen and Doncaster in December.

The son of Millenary will have the services of one of the finest young talents in the weighing room on Saturday, 16-year-old James Bowen.

The Trafford Bridge handler said: “Huntsman Son has come out of the Newbury race fine and we’re looking forward to Saturday.

“At Newbury, I thought he probably didn’t stay the two and a half miles on that ground and we think it’s worth dropping back in trip on slightly better ground on Saturday. I thought he ran well at Newbury in what looks to have been a fair race, we’re hoping that the trip will suit.

“James [Bowen] is obviously the kid of the moment and it’s great to have him on board again. He has partnered Huntsman Son in his last two races. When they are riding high like James is, it’s great to be able to use him.

“The horse is very well and this looks a nice opportunity for him. He had a few problems earlier in his career. He had a leg injury after his Worcester run, so that’s why he had to have a year off, but this year he has been very uncomplicated.

“The horses all seem to be running well at the moment, so it’s nice to have the stable in good form and long may it last.

“We’ll look forward to Saturday and then probably decide as to whether he goes for a race at The Festival after that. We won’t jump the gun on any future plans.”