Huntsman Son follows up with a quick-fire success

Huntsman Son made it back-to-back wins in just eight days for Edgcote trainer Alex Hales.

The seven-year-old followed up his success at Market Rasen by landing the Grandnational.fans Novices Handicap Hurdle at Doncaster on Friday in the hands of James Bowen.

Stablemate Duel At Dawn found one too good in Friday’s opening day of the International Meeting at Cheltenham.

The seven-year-old was ridden by Kielan Woods in the Horse Comes First Novices Chase which was won by Sizing Tennessee.

Meanwhile, the Trafford Bridge handler maintained his good form on the all-weather when Take Two won at Lingfield on Wednesday.

The eight-year-old won the Betway Casino Handicap in the hands of Martin Harley.

Oski also found success at Doncaster foranother Edgcote trainer Ben Case on Friday.

The five-year-old won the Grandnational.fans Novices Hurdle in the hands of Max Kendrick for the Wardington Gate Farm handler.

Graceful Legend finished in the frame for Case at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The six-year-old, also ridden by Kendrick, chased home Momella in the OLBG Mares Handicap Hurdle.

Case said: “Looking at the way she ran, I might have been better going to Kempton over Christmas. She is a bit of a star and I might look at a valuable mares’ race at Ascot for her in January over three miles.”

As for Oski, there is a possibility Case might look at the River Don Hurdle at Doncaster in January.