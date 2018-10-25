Hochfeld gets the nod at Leicester despite top weight

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

The Vertem Futurity Stakes winner Magna Grecia was cut to 10/1 at BetVictor for the 2000 Guineas next spring after his narrow success in the Group 1 contest at Doncaster on Saturday. I felt he was a fortunate winner, however, and thought the runner up Phoenix Of Spain (25s at BetVictor for the colts’ classic) should have been awarded the race in the subsequent Stewards’ Enquiry. I am not surprised to hear trainer Charles Hills is considering an appeal.

There is a £20,000 handicap at Leicester this afternoon and Not So Sleepy finished runner up here – albeit in a three-runner race – over C&D earlier in the month.

The six-year-old travelled very well on that occasion and might have been in front sooner than ideal. He will have his supporters but top-weight Hochfeld (1.55) gets the vote despite the steadier of 9st 9lbs.

The selection has been running well in many of the top handicaps including when runner up at Chester last time and drops back in trip this afternoon. PJ McDonald will ensure there is no hanging about and I feel he will be a tough nut to crack coming back from a six-week break.

Fire Brigade is visored for the first time in the 1m handicap – the other feature race on the card. Jamie Spencer was left frustrated at Doncaster on Saturday but Michael Bell’s four-year-old is running into a bit of form at present and must go close.

Earlier in the season Gulf Of Poets (3.05) hammered Fire Brigade on soft ground at Haydock, however, and I felt Mick Easterby’s six-year-old looked on the way back when finishing a good sixth at York last time.

Canford’s Joy (4.15) was rated in the 80s as a juvenile and ran his best race for some time on his first start for Amy Murphy at Epsom last time from this mark of 67. He was staying on all the way to the line over 6f on that occasion and he is stepped up to seven furlongs this afternoon.

Island Jungle (1.05) was slowly away at Haydock last time on his second start but finished well over a mile and he has another furlong to travel at Redcar this afternoon. The selection looks up to winning at Redcar with the yard of Saeed Bin Suroor in such good form.

The drop back to 7f should suit Kynance (2.50) who has finished placed in all three starts to date for Kevin Ryan. Connections will be keen to get a win under her belt and the booking of talented 3lbs claimer Finlay Marsh suggests today is the day.

At Ayr, Sounds Of Italy (2.40) has been raised 12lbs for scoring at Uttoxeter last time for the Skelton’s but he is taken to follow up in the 3m handicap chase. The yard had a largely frustrating Cheltenham especially on Saturday but do look out for Knight In Dubai who would have hosed up but for coming down four out in the novice chase.

