Hiatt serves up a winner at Newbury with Red Tea

Hook Norton trainer Peter Hiatt sent out his first winner in a decade at Newbury on Saturday.

The Six Ash Farm handler saddled Red Tea to land the 1m Fillies’ Handicap.

Consistency has always been a watchword for the Sakhee filly, although it is fair to say she had proved disappointing on her previous two starts at Haydock and Ascot. The bigger picture though, says she has now won six of her 27 career starts finishing in the first three on another ten occasions.

The five-year-old bounced back to form at Newbury under Adam Kirby, scoring by three-quarters of a length from Melodies, giving Hiatt his first winner for the best part of three months. Swerving a Pontefract entry on the Friday night on account of uncertainty over ground conditions might ultimately have proven a shrewd decision!

A delighted Hiatt said: “Red Tea ran badly last time at Ascot. That is the second time she has done that, so we will not be going back there.

“I am waiting to see what the handicapper does with her. I am expecting him to put her up by 4lbs or 5lbs as there was over four lengths back to the third horse.

“That might mean I am unable to run her back at Newmarket in a week or so as I wouldn’t be so happy with a conditional rider claiming off top weight on a straight track because it takes more riding. She can’t go on very firm ground or where it rains on very quick ground.”

Red Tea was 12th of 34 in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket last year despite being hampered and that race could be on the radar again although there is also an EBF Fillies’ Final for which she is qualified.

Hiatt is disappointed not to have won a race with Monarch Maid even though she had been second or third on her previous five runs before disappointing at Thirsk last week behind Ad Vitam.