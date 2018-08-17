Happy Odyssey can oblige for Johnston at Leicester

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Boitron (Denwood Stakes) and Hamada (Geoffrey Freer Stakes) were the equine stars at Newbury on Saturday. The former – who might want ground with a bit of ease in it to be seen at his best - is 20/1 for the 2000 Guineas next spring whilst the latter is 20/1 with BetVictor for the Melbourne Cup in November.

As well as the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday we will also see the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes and Charlie Appleby’s Cross Counter is 7/2 (from 4s) at BetVictor with Aidan O’Brien’s Kew Gardens 2/1 and Wells Farhh Go 5s. The race is usually seen as a significant trial for the St Leger at Doncaster next month although the gelded Cross Counter is not eligible to race in the final classic of the season.

Mark Johnston has three runners at Leicester today including The Last Debutante who is one of several who like to lead in an impossible looking 12f fillies’ handicap.

I like the booking of Oisin Murphy for Happy Odyssey (2.20) in the opening nursery for namesake Amy. The selection beat a subsequent winner on his penultimate start before finishing runner up in a first-time hood at Windsor when trying to give Richard Spencer’s Stay Classy 7lbs.

The winner was beaten a neck at Newbury over 7f off a mark of 70 and the suggestion is that Happy Odyssey looks fairly treated from an opening mark of 73. Note Amy Murphy dispenses with the headgear today.

At Windsor, Dreaming Of Paris will be popular to go one better than when second at Sandown on her reappearance from a 560-day break. That run (9f) was her first start for Pat Chammings and she certainly gave the impression this additional furlong will suit.

It is possible that she may ‘bounce’ on her second start back from a long lay-off, however, and preference is for Peace And Plenty (5.30) who has been raised 7lbs for a win at Lingfield (turf) earlier in the month.

The selection was well supported in a first-time tongue-tie last time and his revised mark is still 7lbs below his all-weather mark.

In the finale Petrastar will be fancied to go one better than when second over this evening’s C&D to a William Haggas-trained hot-pot. That form sets a decent standard, but newcomer Loved So Much (8.00) is certainly bred for the job and it will be interesting to see what the market says on debut. The selection is fitted with a hood which suggests she can be a tad keen, but she would not have to be anything special to make a winning start.

Fuente (2.35 Thirsk) upset the odds on a Richard Fahey-trained juvenile - and subsequent winner - at Ayr on his second start but there appeared no fluke in that near five length success given how well he travelled. He carries a 6lbs penalty for that win, but that is the best form on offer and one of the newcomers will have to be above average to beat the Keith Dalgleish two-year-old.

What could go wrong did go wrong for Zolfo (6.10) at Uttoxeter last time and it would be no surprise if he bounced back at Bangor this evening - a track he won at earlier in the season. The selection is, arguably, better over an additional couple of furlongs but the hope is that Sean Quinlan makes plenty of use of his six-year-old.

The same yard’s Red Giant could be called the winner a long way from home at Market Rasen last time but a 10lbs rise may prevent a follow up. Irish Octave (7.10) has been given a short break since winning over C&D and a 6lbs rise looks fair. This is a decent contest for the time of year, but I feel there may be more to come from Rosemary Glasson’s chaser.

