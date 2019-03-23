Good Friday comes around again for Case as Graceful Legend follows up

Fridays are fast becoming the favourite day of the week for Edgcote trainer Ben Case.

One week on from Croco Bay providing the Wardington Gate Farm handler with his first winner at the Cheltenham Festival, stablemate Graceful Legend landed the spoils at Newbury.

The eight-year-old won the Be Wiser Insurance Handicap Chase in the hands of Max Kendrick to make it six career wins but a first over the bigger obstacles.

Case said: “She’s been a different horse since we put the blinkers on her. We had to make the running in her last race because there were only three runners and they didn’t go any gallop but we were able to sit in this time as there was more pace. She will probably go to Cheltenham or Haydock next month.”

Friday’s success was the second in three days for in-form Case after Hugo’s Reflection won at Market Rasen on Wednesday.

The seven-year-old won the MansionBet Novices’ Handicap Chase, ridden by Festival winning jockey Kielan Woods.

Back at Newbury, Mollington trainer Paul Webber saddled House Island to win the listed Racing TV Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

The five-year-old was ridden by Gavin Sheehan for the Cropredy Lawn handler.