Golden Vision will benefit from drop in weights at Worcester

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Frankie Dettori has decided to appeal against the 10-day ban for careless riding he picked up at Newmarket last week on the July course. The Italian has no chance of having the ban overturned but every chance that the ten days will be reduced to five or six as the maximum penalty for the offence did seem excessive.

Kew Gardens ran out an impressive winner of a sub-standard Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp on Saturday evening and was cut from 14s to 5/1 with BetVictor for the King George at Ascot on Saturday week. Sir Michael Stoute’s progressive older horses’ Crystal Ocean and Poets Word are the 2/1 joint market leaders.

No jumps racing in Britain yesterday but on Sunday both Richard Johnson (Southwell) and Harry Skelton (Stratford) rode a hat-trick and Johnson now trails 36-61 going into today’s card at Worcester. BetVictor have eased Johnson to 4/5 to retain the title with Skelton 5/4 and Brian Hughes out to 6/1.

The mare Golden Vision (5.50) was too free to get home at Southwell back in May, but she jumped well until her stamina gave way going to the last.

Dan Skelton has tweaked the wind of his six-year-old in the intervening couple of months and the handicapper has dropped her 2lbs. She must go close and the yard should know where they stand with likely market rival Dark Invader who beat a Skelton horse – and subsequent winner – One For Billy last time.

Johnson will be favourite to narrow the gap with Scoop The Pot (6.20) in the 3m Novice Chase. The selection has a course record of 113 at Worcester and reverts to the larger obstacles having finished third in a handicap hurdle here last month.

It is not clear whether Passing Call (7.50) would have fended off Empreinte Reconce at Newton Abbot last time when she was hampered on the run in by a loose horse running the wrong way up the run in.

Alan King’s mare has now finished runner up seven times in her last eight starts (third in the other run) but she can easily be forgiven her last start and she certainly deserves to get her head in front.

Cuirassier Dempire (8.20) looked a chaser going places on good ground back in the autumn and he reverts to hurdles after a 286-day break for Tom George. The selection is still only a six-year-old and today’s conditions should be ideal.

G For Ginger carries a 7lbs penalty for winning at Uttoxeter over an additional half-mile last week although a low sun meant only four flights of hurdles were jumped. She must go close but I am convinced Dexcite (8.50) is well treated at present and the break since his disappointing run at Kelso back in January suggests that something was found in the immediate aftermath of that run although the ground (soft) had gone against him.

Shanghai Grace is likely to be all the rage – especially if Concierge won at Windsor last night – in the two-year-old Novice Stakes but I hope Quiet Endeavour (3.20) can defy a 4lbs penalty for scoring over C&D last month. The selection has a good draw in stall two, obviously likes the surface and represents the yard of Archie Watson whose yard continue in fine form.

The form of Fakhoor’s recent Newmarket success was given a boost when the second – Rogue – won at Sandown last week but the colt has been raised 4lbs for that effort and he has finished runner up in both starts at Chelmsford (6f) to date.

I just favour recent Wolverhampton winner Ziarah (4.20) visored for the first-time for James Tate this afternoon. The filly has always been campaigned like a decent horse and it is possible that she can continue to progress now that she has got her head in front.

Fastar (4.50) had an excellent three-year-old campaign winning three of five races last season and he looked to be coming to hand when beaten just over a length at Newcastle last time. Adam Kirby takes over in the saddle this afternoon.

For all your racing odds go to BetVictor.com or follow us on Twitter.