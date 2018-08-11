Gold Arrow can go one better at Chelmsford

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Alpha Centauri’s sensational win in the Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday saw her cut from 4s to 5/2 at BetVictor post-race for the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Churchill Downs in November. That 5/2 didn’t last long, however, and the filly is now 7/4 with BetVictor with the Niarchos family – who own Jessica Harrington’s three-year-old – confirming the race as her primary end of season objective.

There is a valuable card on the all-weather at Chelmsford this afternoon and Seductive has a much better draw today (stall two) in the opening 7f maiden than she had when staying on over 6f here earlier in the month. She must go close as must Fox Coach who has also finished runner up in both his starts so far, but preference is for the once-raced Gold Arrow (2.00) another who has only run the once and another who finished second on that occasion.

The selection travelled like a decent type when beaten three-quarters of a length by a more experienced filly at Leicester at the beginning of the month where she was taken slightly right by the winner when beginning her challenge. This step up to 7f should suit the filly who looks sure to run well in a hot maiden.

Monteja is interesting making her belated racecourse debut for Roger Varian but she will have to be well above average to beat Ummalnar (2.30) even in receipt of 6lbs given how impressive the selection was on debut.

That Newmarket win has already been franked by the runner up and the William Haggas-trained filly does hold a trio of Group entries later in the season.

Mr Minerals (3.00) has only ever won on an all-weather surface and is 4lbs lower today than when beaten a length over 7f here on his penultimate start. This return to a mile will suit although it should be noted that there is no guaranteed pace in the race and the selection does like to be held up. Top-weight Mudallel and The Eagle’s Nest are both respected but, granted a true run race, I would be disappointed if the selection did not run a big race.

The feature race is the valuable 10f handicap for three-year-olds and all five hold realistic chances. Wissahickon has the physique to carry weight although it will be no easy task under 10st 2lbs and preference is for Blue Mist (3.30) making a belated seasonal debut.

The selection impressed on debut when beating Communique - now rated 103 - three lengths at Kempton and he is potentially well handicapped from an opening mark of 87. Ryan Moore looks a significant booking for Roger Charlton and we know the gelding has gone well fresh in the past. This should be a most informative contest.

It could be a good day for the former champion Moore who also partners Alexanderthegreat (5.00) in the finale. The selection has improved stepped up in trip to 12f of late and the gelding showed no signs of stopping when winning by 6L at Newbury a week ago. The selection is 9lbs higher today, but the first-time cheek-pieces did appear to work the oracle last time and he can land the hat-trick.

I like the booking of Oisin Murphy for Affair in the 1m 6f handicap at Nottingham and the prospect of plenty of cut in the ground in the East Midlands is a plus.

The vote, however, goes to Burn Some Dust (6.35) who looked as if he would get further when scoring at Newcastle (1m 4f) last time from a 5lbs lower mark. That form has been boosted by the subsequent success of the runner up Bill Cody and the third, fourth and fifth have since run well in defeat. The Frankel colt Hazarfan is fitted with a tongue-tie for the first time and a market move would be worth noting.

At Thirsk, Twilight must prove she is as effective over a mile and on soft ground as she is over 7f on fast ground, but there was much to like about last week’s Catterick win when she finished best of all to pick up the pieces in a well-run race.

I am going to give the well-bred Raaqyah (7.50) another chance, however, dropping back in trip having run well at Doncaster on her handicap debut over an additional quarter-mile last month.

