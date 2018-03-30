Flying Sparkle will be tough to beat at Wolverhampton

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Looking ahead to the weekend and the ITV cameras are due to be at Kelso who are optimistic of beating the elements for their valuable card.

One horse who had no luck in running at Cheltenham was Oxford Blu who was brought to a virtual standstill at the third flight of hurdles and I am prepared to put a line through the form. The juvenile needs four to miss the race to be guaranteed a run but he is 10/1 at BetVictor and the hope is that he can sneak into the race near the foot of the weights.

No turf racing in Britain or Ireland today with Warwick abandoned yesterday and Musselburgh earlier in the week.

No problems forecast at Wolverhampton this afternoon where Redcar’s Two-Year-Old Trophy runner up Flying Sparkle (2.40) makes her seasonal debut for Michael Bell. The filly picks up a 5lbs penalty for her Windsor win on debut and if she has trained on, she will be tough to beat with the 5lbs claim of talented apprentice Cameron Noble offsetting her penalty.

The market will provide valuable clues as to the ability of the unraced colt How Far but he looks a fair sort on breeding and represents the inform yard of Simon Crisford. That said he would do well to give weight and experience to a selection who has already shown a fair level of form.

In the feature 6f Handicap I thought Lexington Times (3.15) hinted at a return to form when not getting the clearest of passages at Newcastle last time and he can take this seven-runner contest if adapting to the course.

The selection disappointed on his only previous start at Wolverhampton but had a wind operation ahead of his reappearance and looks fairly treated for Ruth Carr who has saddled a couple of recent winners.

Sunshineandbubbles (3.45) is in the form of her life and must go close in her hat-trick bid but Monkees fans will not be the only ones interested in I am A Believer (3.45) who has improved with all three starts for Mick Channon and makes her handicap debut from a workable looking mark.

The filly was only beaten a length over an additional furlong at Kempton last time and will get further in time, but connections obviously feel these are ideal conditions to begin her handicapping career.

In the mile-and-a-half handicap for three-year-olds I am going to give another chance to Adams Park (4.50) who I felt showed glimpses of form last season and whose dam is an unraced half-sister to St Leger winner Kingston Hill. This step up in trip should suit and he can pick off likely market leader and recent Chelmsford winner Baghdad.

At Chelmsford this evening, Tamaara (5.45) makes plenty of appeal on breeding for Roger Varian in the Fillies’ Novices’ Stakes and she will not have to be anything out of the ordinary to go very close on debut.

The Juggler (6.15) was caught out wide at Wolverhampton last time and he does not have the best of draws again this evening but I hope Oisin Murphy can get this C&D winner into a decent position. The gelding is 8lbs higher than when winning here in August but he gets the each way vote in a competitive handicap.

Great Order (6.45) has not seen the track for 544 days but is still an entire horse and was a most progressive colt when last seen on the track as a three-year-old.

The horse must give a stone and more to his four rivals but the Godolphin runner is rated 102 by the handicapper and Saeed Bin Suroor looks sure to have him fit enough to do himself justice on his return.

