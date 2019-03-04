First Drift chalks up winner number six for Case at Newbury

First Drift and Max Kendrick go clear at the last to win The Peter O'Sullevan Charitable Trust HOPE Programme Seniors' Handicap Hurdle at Newbury. Photo by Alan Crowhurst Getty Images
Edgcote trainer Ben Case was delighted to see First Drift win for the sixth time when successful at Newbury on Saturday.

The Wardington Gate Farm handler saddled the eight-year-old to win the Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust HOPE Programme Seniors’ Handicap Hurdle in the hands of Max Kendrick.

He has a lot of ability so we’re really pleased he’s won another race for us and I hope he can win again this season

Edcote trainer Ben Case

Case said: “A flat galloping track like Newbury suits First Drift, he still made jumping errors but has the scope to cope with them. He has a lot of ability so we’re really pleased he’s won another race for us and I hope he can win again this season.

“That was his first run in a handicap hurdle, we’ve no plans for him at the moment but if he gets too high a mark over hurdles we can always go back over fences with him. The key is going on a flat track.

“Aintree is a possibility but that’s a slightly tighter track than Newbury so one of the three mile races there might be an option. He won over three miles in his point-to-point so going back up in trip may suit him there.”

And fellow Edgcote trainer Alex Hales also had a winner on the same card.

The Trafford Bridge handler sent out Huntsman Son to win the BetVictor Novices’ Chase. The nine-year-old was ridden by Kielan Woods.

The nine-year-old was ridden by Kielan Woods and Hales said: “He’s always been a nice horse and we’re glad to see him prove how good he is.”