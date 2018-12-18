First Drift caps a great week for Case

First Drift notched a 25/1 stunner at Hereford on Saturday to give Edgcote trainer Ben Case his third winner in a week and a welcome Christmas tonic.

Supremely consistent in his career to date, the seven-year-old gelding by Generous had nevertheless caused head scratching on his previous outing when pulling up on his chase debut 23 days earlier at Market Rasen.

He has won on good to firm so I was glad he was able to handle soft, heavy ground as well. He has been a great horse to train Edgcote trainer Ben Case

However, since Drovers Lane, the winner of that contest, won again at Cheltenham on Saturday, the form was probably decent.

First Drift has now won five of his ten starts for the Wardington Gate Farm handler who said: “He has won on good to firm so I was glad he was able to handle soft, heavy ground as well. He has been a great horse to train.”

First Drift was continuing the sound work begun by Coded Message at Lingfield and then Ratfacemcdougall in a 3m novices’ hurdle at Doncaster on Friday, in which he turned over odds-on favourite Nadaitak, trained by Ben Pauling.

Coded Message, out of the decent winning Case mare Ring Back, will be given a ‘cheeky’ entry at Haydock on Saturday which will also feature the Stuart Edmunds-trained Queenohearts, seeking her first win over timber.

Case said: “It is not definite we will run there. I’m not sure about the strength of the Lingfield race but we will see if the Haydock race cuts up and it would be nice to get some black type.”