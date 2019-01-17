Enola Gray can take advantage of the weights at Hereford

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Soft ground forecast for Goran Park tomorrow and I am looking forward to the possible reappearance of Gold Cup favourite Presenting Percy who is reported to be on target for the Grade 2 Gilroy Hurdle.

The gelding is 4/1 favourite with BetVictor for the Blue Riband of the Cheltenham Festival although we have not seen him since his facile RSA Chase win. That form has taken a few knocks but the third horse home Elegant Escape (beaten 14L) won the Welsh National over Christmas and is 25/1 at BetVictor for the Gold Cup himself.

Catterick was abandoned this morning while Hereford are inspecting and I hope to see Enola Gay (2.50) take advantage of the 5lbs he receives from recent Market Rasen scorer Cesar Collonges who certainly has the scope for the larger obstacles and will be a tough nut to crack.

The selection deserves to get his head in front over fences, however, having run three good races in defeat so far this term for the inform Venetia Williams’ team.

There is a cracking Hunter Chase and I hope to see one last hurrah from Village Vic (3.55) who is now a 12-year-old but was a very good chaser at this two-and-a-half-mile trip in his pomp including a second to Taquin Du Seuil in the BetVictor Gold Cup of 2016.

Like many of the Philip Hobbs yard he had a disappointing season last term, but if he gets into a decent rhythm on, or near, the lead he can show his rivals a clean pair of hooves.

