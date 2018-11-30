Drop in trip should suit Cassivellaunus at Plumpton

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Tanya Stevenson to preview the day’s racing.

Buveur D’Air is simply very special, how dare I even suggest he could be defeated in the BetVictor Fighting Fifth. It was my believe that he would be vulnerable on his seasonal debut, humble pie is now being served and eaten in large portions.

Champions stand out because of their ability to show their strength against adversity, their fortitude, their class. And a third Champion Hurdle truly does look on the cards.

Then yesterday Apple’s Jade showed her continued class by running away with her third Hatton’s Grace Hurdle, superlatives are running out for her also and now the debate is on where her ultimate target should lie.

Buveur D’Air is evens favourite to retain his crown, while Apples Jade is now 12-1, she could be big when you check out what is ahead of her in the betting. Melon and Laurina could be a cause for concern but the latter’s target is in the balance also such is her undoubted ability.

There’s a treat in store on Saturday as Aintree hold two races over the big spruce fences where in the Becher Chase Blaklion 8-1 who is very adept round the unique course might shorten up even further, but just keep an eye on the weather etc. But the highlight is the potential first run of the season for Altior who should be set to head to Sandown for the Tingle Creek.

Racing’s headline act has won six Grade 1s and is unbeaten in nine races over the bigger obstacles to watch him over the fences is to stand in awe and he will have the turnstiles clicking at the Esher venue, currently he is 1-2.

A horse hoping to reach the top echelons of chasing Kalashinkov runs today at Plumpton, the course offer a £60,000 bonus for any horse who can win a race at the course and go on that season to win at the Cheltenham Festival. Amy Murphy’s star won on his chasing debut at Warwick and pleased many by the fluency and the slick nature of his jumping. He hopes to eventually be Arkle bound and if he wins impressively today he’ll only shorten further from his current 5-1. Today he is 1-5 which represents his superiority.

I’ve being trying to find horses who will appreciate testing ground at Plumpton today as even though it has been dry overnight the heavy in places could become really gluey. Add to that this is Gary Moore’s local and he is on a mission to try and have his best season ever. He has Cheque En Blanc in the 2.30 who won at the Sussex venue as recent as 19 November.

He also saddles the well supported Cassivellaunus in the 3.00.

He hasn’t been seen since May, however his one win did come in heavy ground. He has only race seven times over hurdles, this will be his first for the trainer and he is dropping back to the preferred two miles. Gary Moore has an excellent 19 per cent strike rate over the last five years at the course and is on the 24 winner mark this season.

Checking out Wolverhampton on the Tapeta this evening I see there is another National Hunt star tucked away and due to run at 5.45.

Redicean is a Grade 2 hurdle winner having won the Adonis at Kempton. He didn’t run too bad when behind Verdana Blue in the Elite Hurdle and rather than try and battle the seasoned hurdlers off a tricky mark Alan King has no doubt decided to give him a confidence boost as he still has a lowly rating on the flat in comparison to his hurdles.

Decoration Of War now being trained by Michael Appleby really caught the eye and considering how unexposed this runner is in Wolverhampton’s 4.45 there could be more improvement to come. Add to that he is a winner of two of his three starts at the course.

