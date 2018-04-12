Dabinett Moon and Popaway all set for showdown

The highlight of Saturday’s North Warwickshire Club point-to-point meeting will be the clash between Dabinett Moon and Popaway.

The mares are set to meet in the William Powell Ladies Open at Mollington.

The pair, both arriving after last-time-out victories, were no strangers to each other last season. Edgcote trainer Pauline Harkin’s Popaway got the better of Dabinett Moon at Brafield before Chipping Norton handler Fran Marriott saw her ten-year-old land the Skinner’s Ladies Open Point-To-Point Championship Final at Stratford in June.

Having won 28 point-to-points and five hunter chases between them, Dabinett Moon boasts an excellent course record having won at this meeting in 2015 and 2016 while Popaway will make her first visit to the course.

Opposition includes the hat-trick-seeking Blue Mountain Boy, the consistent L’Eldorado and course winners Sharp Suit and Storm Lantern.

The card closes with the Lodders Solicitors Maiden race before attention diverts to the Randox Health Grand National, shown live on the big screen directly after racing at 5.15pm.

Recent Chepstow scorer Battle Dust will be a strong fancy for the Hatton Arms Men’s Open.

The nine-year-old gelding can race lazily at times but should be suited by this staying test, with Grandturgeon an alternative for connections.

Grand Military Gold Cup hero Billy Aprahamian will be full of confidence after Bayley’s Dream’s unbeaten three starts this term. He could be chief threat if Larkhill Coronation Cup winner Brackloon High re-routes elsewhere.

Gates open at 12pm with the first race due off at 1.45pm, entry is £10 for adults with free admission for under-16s. Visit www.mollingtonhorseraces.co.uk for more information.