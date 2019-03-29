Croco Bay heading to Punchestown

Edgcote trainer Ben Case will be taking Cheltenham Festival winner Croco Bay to the Punchestown Festival.

The Wardington Gate Farm handler said: “Croco Bay has come out of his Cheltenham race well so I want to run him again this season. Aintree will come up a bit too soon so we’ll go to Punchestown for a two mile handicap or there is the option of a two-and-a half mile race for him.

He’s a very easy horse to train and keep fit, he enjoys his racing Edgcote trainer Ben Case

“He’ll have a holiday after that and we’ll decide what we do next season but I’ve no plans to retire him. He’s not got many miles on the clock, is very young at heart and a very easy horse to train and keep fit, he enjoys his racing.”