Course and distance will suit Ballycrystal at Musselburgh

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Altior ran out a fluent 4l winner of the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on Saturday and Nicky Henderson’s star chaser is now odds on at ½ to regain his Champion Chase-crown with BetVictor at Cheltenham in March. The horse still holds an entry for the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day (12/1 with BetVictor) but connections appear likely to remain at the minimum trip until after the Festival.

In the opener at Musselburgh this afternoon, Outcrop hinted that a step up in trip would suit when third over two miles here last month from a 1lb lower mark. Jonjo O’Neill takes over in the saddle and he would have every chance if his stamina could be guaranteed. Marginal preference, however, is for Ballycrystal Court (12.15) who was a C&D winner last season and may not have got home over three miles on his reappearance.

Nendrum will be a short price given he was clear when coming down two out over C&D a week ago, but he is unlikely to be given a soft lead and the Richards’ runner is an each way alternative.

Thibault shaped with considerable promise on his first start over hurdles but he gave the impression that two miles would be on the sharp side at Kempton, especially on decent ground, and Doctor Dex (12.45) gets the vote for Tom George having finished runner up at Chepstow in a Bumper last time.

Ontopoftheworld is only 2lbs higher than when winning at Fakenham last time and will take some pegging back, but preference is for Chain Of Beacons (1.45) who has run well in defeat in his last couple of starts.

Thyne For Gold (3.15) has been raised 8lbs for winning a better race than todays at Bangor last month returning from a lengthy lay-off. The step back up to 3m should suit and the selection has been given the best part of four weeks to get over his run in north Wales.

At Lingfield, Clayton (2.00) has run well fresh in the past and gets the vote for Gary Moore in the 2m Handicap Hurdle under regular pilot Josh Moore.

The selection was beaten by a well-handicapped rival over C&D from a 2lbs lower mark when last seen back in January and a repeat of that run might be good enough.

Only four to post for the 2m 4f handicap chase on heavy ground and Colin Tizzard saddles a couple of the quartet. His Bally Longford is likely to go off market leader, but he must give 21lbs to stablemate Sizing Brisbane (2.30) who returns from a 770-day absence.

The ten-year-old has only had six career starts and used to race in the colours of the Potts family who own Bally Longford. The betting should give us valuables clues as to his wellbeing first time out, but he has the scope to jump a fence and first time out might be the time to catch such a fragile sort.

The beautifully bred She’s Got You (5.00) does not have the same ability as her half-brother Without Parole but she ran with promise at Kempton on debut and should be a different proposition at Wolverhampton this afternoon with that experience under her belt.

Clerisy (5.30) makes her racecourse debt and this Kingman half-sister to Expert Eye is a likely sort on debut for Sir Michael Stoute. David Probert gets a rare ride for the yard in a race where the market should provide a valuable guide.

For all your racing odds go to BetVictor.com or follow us on Twitter.