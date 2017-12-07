Cosmic Diamond sparkles again for Webber

Cosmic Diamond landed the spoils for Mollington trainer Paul Webber at Towcester.

The seven-year-old won Thursday’s Weatherbys Racing Bank Mares Handicap Hurdle in the hands of Gavin Sheehan.

The Cropredy Lawn handler said: “Cosmic Diamond travelled so well through the race that, barring disaster, looked the winner from a fair way from home.”

And the Mollington trainer said Copperfacejack may return to Taunton later this month. Webber was not too disappointed with Copperfacejack’s recent run at Market Rasen.

The seven-year-old was third in the Davis Cup Tennis At 188Bet Handicap Chase.

He said: “Copperfacejack went up another 8lbs but still ran a cracking race on ground that was definitely softer than ideal for him. He may get one more go back at Taunton on December 14 if the ground is still good enough.”

Edgcote trainer Alex Hales saddled Stepover to land the spoils at Hereford.

The six-year-old won Wednesday’s ABF The Soldiers Charity Mares Handicap Hurdle in the hands of Kielan Woods.

Nightfly provided Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon with a welcome winner at Southwell on Tuesday.

The six-year-old won the N&L Franklin Developments Novices Handicap Chase in the hands of Jonny Burke.

The first four home in last month’s BetVictor Gold Cup – Splash Of Ginge, Starchitect, Le Prezien and Ballyalton – are among 36 entries for the £120,000 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham on the second day of The International meeting on Saturday, December 16.

The Group 3 handicap chase carries an increased prize fund this year, up £20,000 on the 2016 value of £100,000.

Splash Of Ginge provided trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies with a fourth success in the £160,000 BetVictor Gold Cup.