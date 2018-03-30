Coquin Mans can reverse the form at Fairyhouse

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

The dirt track at Meydan threw up some extraordinary results - none more so than the near 20 length triumph of Mendelssohn in the UAE Derby.

Whoever got to the lead did appear to have an extraordinary advantage on the dirt however and, with that in mind, it was perhaps a surprise that Aidan O’Brien’s colt was backed at 8/1 all rates down to 5/1 for the Kentucky Derby next month with BetVictor. Note the great Ballydoyle handler has never saddled the winner of the Run For The Roses.

The Stayers’ winner Vazirabad was cut from 12s to 7/1 with BetVictor for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June. How Big Orange (4/1) can be shorter in the market beggars belief given the Gallic raider will not lack for stamina over the additional half mile.

We have already lost today’s Bank Holiday programme at Huntingdon and there are inspections planned on Monday morning at Chepstow, Plumpton and Fakenham over jumps and Redcar on the Flat.

It is Irish National Day from Fairyhouse and I think Coquin Mans (3.50) can reverse Tipperary form from earlier in the season over two miles with Jezki on 7lbs better terms.

Today’s additional half mile will suit the Willie Mullins-trained selection as will today’s right-hand track given he tended to jump out to the right at Tipperary.

Un De Sceaux was no match for Balko Des Flos at Cheltenham in the Ryanair last month and is sure to go off at prohibitive odds in the Grade 2 over two-and-a-half miles. Kylemore Lough (4.25) won the Grade 1 Novice Chase at this meeting two years ago, however, and receives 8lbs from the likely favourite.

The selection was just touched off at Warwick last time, but went for home far too soon and was much the best horse in the race. He will be played much later today by Noel Fehily and can reward each way support.

Squouateur would be the one to beat if his jumping held up in the Irish National and the same sentiment can be applied to Moulin A Vent who might be overpriced at 33/1 with BetVictor.

The nod though goes to Mall Dini (5.10) who jumped and travelled well at the Festival when runner up to Missed Approach in the Kim Muir last month and has always hinted that he had a big race in him. The selection carries just 10st 4lbs and at 7/1 (5 places with BetVictor) he can reward each way support.

No inspection planned at Market Rasen where Kk Lexicon (4.30) returns from a 100-day absence for Tom George although the form of the yard is a slight concern having taken a bit of a dip in recent weeks. The selection will appreciate today’s conditions, will be fresher than most although he does have the steadier of 11st 12lbs.

Nicky Richards saddles two in the 3m Handicap Hurdle including top-weight My Old Gold (5.05) who hinted there was more to offer when staying on at one pace over shorter (2m 6f) last time.

Oisin Murphy hotfoots it back from Meydan, and his facile Turf win on Benbatl, for four booked rides at Wolverhampton including Bartholomeu Dias (3.10) for Charlie Hills in the 9f+ Median Auction Stakes. The selection looks to have a gilt-edged opportunity to shed his maiden tag at the fourth time of asking having finished fourth in a listed event at Ascot on his second juvenile start.

The previous winner in the field Morning Skye gives 7lbs to the Hills runner and the form of the Hugo Palmer yard is a concern with their last five runners beating a total of three horses home at odds of 5/2, 13/8, 6/1, 8/1 and 11/1 - so hardly no-hopers.

The feature race is the £15k three-year-old handicap with three of the four runners’ last-time-out winners. James Doyle is another winning jockey from World Cup night - Jungle Cat to victory in the Al Quoz sprint – in action at Dunstall Park. Doyle has already established a successful partnership with William Haggas so far this season with two winners on the Lingfield all-weather Championship card on Good Friday and the Lincoln on the opening day of the Turf season at Doncaster.

The pair team up with Society Power (3.45) this afternoon and this colt can give weight to his three rivals. The selection has won two of three career starts including at Chelmsford when last seen back in October and he gets the vote in a hot little race.

