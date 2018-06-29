Construct can build on previous run at Pontefract

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Last year’s winner Enable remains the 9/2 favourite at Betvictor to win the 2018 Arc at Longchamp in October with the Irish Derby throwing up a workmanlike winner courtesy of Joseph O’Brien’s Latrobe who was introduced into the betting for the Paris showpiece at 16/1 with BetVictor.

The Derby winner Masar heads the betting at 5/4 with BetVictor for Saturday’s Eclipse Stakes at Sandown and Charlie Appleby’s colt looks overpriced at 10/1. Saxon Warrior drifted to Even money before labouring into third at the Curragh and is out to 20/1 with BetVictor.

At Pontefract this afternoon, Construct (3.30) can go one better than when runner up at Newbury over today’s 12f trip on his handicap/fast ground debut. A 4lbs rise is a slight concern but he is open to further improvement and he can outstay French Resistance who scored at Carlisle over 9f earlier in the month.

Trinity Star (4.30) drops back to a mile having been run out of it close home over ten furlongs here last weekend. The selection has won off this mark in the past, goes well here and I was very impressed with the winning ride 3lbs claimer Callum Rodriguez gave Shaheen at Doncaster on Saturday evening.

Caribbean Spring (5.00) is 1lbs out of the handicap but if he can transfer his excellent recent all-weather form back to the turf he would surely have a leading chance in the finale for lady amateur riders. Rosie Margarson is excellent value for her 7lbs in such events riding for her father and she gets the vote.

At Wolverhampton, Water Diviner (2.45) can go one better than when runner up at Chelmsford on debut when jockey Sean Levey reported his saddle slipped. Trained by Richard Hannon, whose juveniles often come on for their first run, the colt is well drawn in stall three and Tom Marquand takes over from the injured Levey this afternoon.

Pegasus Kid (4.15) finished third at Doncaster on debut and, although beaten over eight lengths, is entitled to improve for the experience. The gelding is by a Derby winner, out of a 12f winner and is half-brother to a couple of previous winners. He may not have to improve significantly to go close in today’s mile-and-a-half maiden.

Gift Of Hera (4.45) is 8lbs higher than when scoring over C&D last month and has subsequently run a fine race at Goodwood from a 2lbs lower mark. He is taken to make a winning return to tapeta.

Monday night means Windsor races and Roger Charlton’s Sister Celine (6.00) steps up in trip by half-a-mile having finished a running on fourth on her handicap debut over a mile at Salisbury last month. She could be the type to run up a sequence.

The most valuable race of the night is a £20,000 handicap over six furlongs and Gracious John would have been something to bet on had this been run over the minimum trip. I just favour C&D winner Human Nature (7.30) returning from a short-break for Stuart Williams whose string are in good form.

Team Decision (8.00) is lightly-raced but looked a smart colt when scoring at Nottingham over their extended mile last time. This step up to 10f should suit and he gets the vote for Saeed Bin Suroor and Oisin Murphy.

