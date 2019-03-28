Consistent El Astronaute can oblige at Musselburgh

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Aintree draws ever closer, nerves aplenty amongst all the connections who have a runner in the big race, metaphorical cotton wool wrapped round those horses as their chance of taking a place in history is within touch distance. The final declarations for day one will be out later today with some tremendous action promised.

Musselburgh host a competitive meeting on the flat today and in the 3.15, El Astronaute catches the eye, what a horse he was last year.

His 12 races for trainer John Quinn have resulted in three wins and four seconds and in the most competitive handicaps plus an occasional dabble in black type races he never finished out of the first four. He races up to the fore, with a terrier-like temprement and very hard to shake off, he is also proven when fresh, which drew me to him.

Lualiwa did so well in 2017 that he raced up the handicap and for a horse that likes to dominate it was going to be tricky. He appeared to fall out of love with racing towards the end of last year with three big fat duck eggs for finishing positions.

His official rating has tumbled right down to 90 where he had been stuck on the mid to high 90s. This race also represents a drop down in grade and I’m hoping he gets into his stride from the off.

At Lingfield, Fragrant Belle is an intriguing proposition in the 3.30, only having her second career start she showed herself in a professional manner over course and distance back in September last year.

She is a daughter of Sir Percy so she will have stamina and you sense her future lie over further but for now sticking to a mile may be the answer.

Global Tango is trying Lingfield for the first time having done really well at Kempton in three runs recently the win last time out over the six furlong trip he is running over today has brought about the five pound penalty. I mentioned yesterday the value of Cieren Fallon’s 7lb claim and it’s here in this race where it might be the difference between victory and defeat at 4pm.

