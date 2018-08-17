Catoca can finally get off the mark at Kempton

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Eight top class horses will go to post for tomorrow’s Juddmonte International at York although John Gosden’s Cracksman is a notable absentee as a result of the prevailing fast ground.

The classic generation receive 7lbs from their elders, but it is King George winner Poet’s Word who heads the market at 7/4 with BetVictor with Roaring Lion 5/2 and Saxon Warrior 4s. What a mouth-watering prospect.

Nine will go to post for the premier St Leger trial the Group 2 Gt Voltigeur Stakes including Charlie Appleby’s Cross Counter (2/1 at BetVictor) who is the only one in the field not to hold an entry for the final classic of the season as he is not eligible (already gelded).

At Kempton this afternoon, I hope to see the filly Catoca (4.00) shed her maiden tag at the seventh time of asking. Ed Walker’s three-year-old ran a highly promising race over 7f here on her racecourse debut and this will be her first all-weather run of the season having been running well in defeat on turf of late.

The selection has enough weight (9st 11lbs) for a three-year-old filly but she is well drawn in stall two and I hope she gets a decent pace to track.

Doctor Jazz has been raised 6lbs for making all at Windsor last time and a 6lbs rise may not prevent this progressive three-year-old from following up for Richard Hannon. I just prefer the chances of the Sir Mark Prescott-trained True North (5.35) who ran on well once headed at Chelmsford last time over 10f, giving every impression this step up to 12f will suit.

At Hamilton, Collide (2.20) looked ready for a step up in trip when staying on in fourth in a moderate Pontefract maiden on debut. Connections fitted a tongue-tie to the son of Frankel on debut which is retained today and progeny of the sire all seem to like a bit of cut in the ground.

The feature is a £25,000 handicap over 10f and I hope that Ayutthaya (2.50) can improve on his recent second at Haydock on his first start in over three months and first since being gelded.

The selection is 3lbs higher this afternoon and promises to be suited by the additional 300+ yards of today’s test. Kevin Ryan’s three-year-old will need luck in running and Mark Johnston’s Poet’s Prince is a big danger in a handicap that would not look out of place on the Knavesmire later this week.

Flying Focus was slowly away and taken off his feet over 1m 1f here earlier in the week, but he ran on well and was a fast-finishing second giving the impression that trip was too sharp a test.

The three-year-old was again slowly away when third here over 1m 3f on his penultimate start and I just favour another three-year-old Handsome Bob (4.20) who carries a 6lbs penalty for scoring at Thirsk seven days ago when stepped up to a mile-and-a-half for the first time.

There is a good card at Newton Abbot this evening and Passing Call (6.00) looks to have put behind a frustrating run of seconds of late. This progressive mare can land her hat-trick off a mark just 3lbs higher than when finishing second at Aintree back in May.

In the conditional jockey’s handicap chase Top Chief (7.00) shaped as though he was ready for a step up in trip when a one-paced fourth here over half a mile shorter earlier in the month. Colin Tizzard’s conditional Angus Cheleda takes off a valuable 8lbs.

If Midnight Queen could get her jumping together she would be a threat to all – but that is a big if.

For all your racing odds go to BetVictor.com or follow us on Twitter.