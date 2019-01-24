Castafiore adds her name to Longsdon’s growing list

It looks as though Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon has another tough mare on his hands after Castafiore’s success at Haydock Park.

The six-year-old won Saturday’s Grade 2 Patrick Coyne Memorial Altcar Novices’ Chase in the hands of Paul O’Brien.

The Hull Farm handler said: “I seem to have a plethora of tough chasing mares at the moment with the likes of Nightfly, Aunty Ann and Treackle Tart. Castafiore is adding her name to the list after a brilliant success at Haydock.

“The Grade 2 success adds to her place in listed company as a juvenile hurdler and qualifies her for the top TBA Elite Mares’ category on top of her already impressive Godolphin pedigree.

“She had come out of her Wincanton win in flying form and I expected her to out run her odds, however we did not expect to win considering she was so wrong in the weights. Paul [O’Brien] gave her a brilliant ride and it was a well deserved success as he gets on well with Castafiore and works hard.”