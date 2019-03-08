Case puts his Cheltenham Festival plans on hold

Edgcote trainer Ben Case may have a couple of options at the Cheltenham Festival but firm plans remain on hold.

Graceful Legend has an entry in the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Riders’ Handicap Chase and Croco Bay could run in the Grade 3 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase.

The race would be ideal timing wise with a view to going back there in April for a listed handicap chase or Haydock for the mares chase final. Edgcote trainer Ben Case

Case said: “I would be surprised if Graceful Legend gets in but the race would be ideal timing wise with a view to going back there in April for a listed handicap chase or Haydock for the mares chase final. They’re her main targets but she may run at Warwick if she doesn’t get in at Cheltenham.

“Croco Bay worked well at Newbury on Sunday, he may not get in at Cheltenham but the plan is to go there if he does.”