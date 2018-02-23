Case heading north in his pursuit of a hat-trick

Hat-trick seeking chaser Themanfrom Minella makes the long trek north on Saturday to contest the Betfred Eider Handicap Chase at Newcastle for Edgcote trainer Ben Case.

The nine year-old gelding, successful on his last two starts at Warwick and Wincanton, rates a live outsider for the 4m 1f slog, traditionally run in heavy ground conditions.

He jumps and stays and if he isn’t good enough we will simply step back in grade Edgcote trainer Ben Case

The son of Shantou will be ridden by Max Kendrick who has been on board for three of the horse’s four career victories.

The Wardington Gate Farm handler said: “We don’t know for sure the horse will stay the 4m 1f but he wasn’t stopping at Wincanton last time over 3m 2f and deserves to take his chance.

“He jumps and stays and if he isn’t good enough we will simply step back in grade. The forecast is dry now for the week but I wouldn’t mind a bit of rain to loosen the ground up.”

And Case saddled First Drift to win at Doncaster on Wednesday.

The seven-year-old won the Planet Platforms Ltd Novices Hurdle in the hands of Kendrick.

Case, whose Cheltenham Festival options could centre on talented mares Midnight Jazz and Graceful Legend, could send Coded Message and Megaboost to Warwick on Friday.