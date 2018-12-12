Case gets the message to find winner at Lingfield

Coded Message provided Edgcote trainer Ben Case with a welcome winner at Lingfield.

The five-year-old won Monday’s Matchroom Boxing Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle in the hands of Wayne Hutchinson for the Wardington Gate Farm handler.

Case runs Graceful Legend in today’s (Thursday) Listed eventmasters.co.uk Lady Godiva Mares’ Novices’ Chase at Warwick.

Fellow Edgcote handler Alex Hales has entered Huntsman Son in Saturday’s Ryman Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham, on day two of the International Meeting.

BetVictor Gold Cup hero Baron Alco remains on course for a rare double as he features among 18 five-day confirmations for Saturday’s £130,000 Group 3 Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Trained by Gary Moore, the seven-year-old has the chance to become just the fourth horse to win both the BetVictor Gold Cup and Caspian Caviar Gold Cup in the same season, after Pegwell Bay (1988), Senor El Betrutti (1997) and Exotic Dancer (2006).

Several of his BetVictor Gold Cup rivals are likely to be in opposition including runner-up and top-weight Frodon and third Guitar Pete. Frodon and Guitar Pete have already tasted glory in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup, having taken the handicap chase in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Trainer Nicky Henderson is hoping Rather Be has a clear run after being brought down four out in the BetVictor Gold Cup when having every chance. The first race on Friday and Saturday at Cheltenham is at 12.10pm.