Boxing day double is a boost for Longsdon

Treackle Tart rounded off a good run for Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon.

The six-year-old won Saturday’s Mansion Bet Handicap Chase at Doncaster in the hands of Paul O’Brien. That followed an across-the-card Boxing Day double for the Hull Farm handler with Willie Boy and Castafiore.

Robbie Dunne gave him confidence throughout and it was good to see him bounce back after a horrific fall at Cheltenham Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon

Willie Boy won the Yorkshire Christmas Family Fun Handicap Chase at Wetherby, the seven-year-old was ridden by Robert Dunne. And Castafiore followed up to land the EBF/TBA Mares’ Novices’ Chase at Wincanton, where the five-year-old was partnered by O’Brien.

The Hull Farm handler said: “When we have eight runners on Boxing Day, you always hope for a good day so two winners is fantastic.

“Willie Boy won emphatically at Wetherby and looks to be one for a decent handicap in the future around a good track. Robbie Dunne gave him confidence throughout and it was good to see him bounce back after a horrific fall at Cheltenham.

“Castafiore is a tenacious mare, that was only her second start over fences and Wincanton is renowned for being a substantial jumping task. Paul [O’Brien] ensured she was in a rhythm, meeting the fences on the right stride and she put in a brilliant round of jumping.”