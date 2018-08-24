Blue Point looks good each-way value at York

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

The feature race on day three of York’s Ebor meeting is the Nunthorpe Stakes furlongs and 16 go to post over the flying five furlongs in this Group 1 contest.

Battash was a brilliant winner of the King George Stakes at Goodwood last time, but he finished fourth in this corresponding race last year and Blue Point (3.35) beat BetVictor’s 8/11 favourite fair and square when the pair met at Royal Ascot in the King’s Stand Stakes back in June. At 4/1 with BetVictor I would be disappointed if the Charlie Appleby trained sprinter was out of the money and he is the each-way recommendation (1/5th odds four places).

The selection was a disappointing favourite when fading into mid-division in the July Cup at Newmarket (6f) last time, but flat tracks clearly suit the selection and the hope is that William Buick who is drawn in stall 16 can track Jim Crowley on Battash – drawn in 14 - before striking fast and late back at the minimum trip.

In the opening mile-and-a-half handicap I hope First Nation (1.55) can build on his Ascot comeback when he flattened out inside the last furlong as if in need of his first start in 287 days. The selection (6/1 with BetVictor) is 5lbs better off with winner Kelly’s Dino this afternoon, has a decent draw in stall eight and is another each way selection from the Charlie Appleby yard.

Stradivarius (2.25) is impossible to oppose in the Lonsdale Stakes having won the Yorkshire Cup back in May, the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June and the Goodwood Cup last month. The champion stayer must give his eight rivals 3lbs or more this afternoon, but connections will pick up a £1m bonus as a result of the inaugural Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million. The four-year-old is 4/9 at BetVictor and Frankie Dettori – who missed Goodwood through suspension – is back in the plate.

In the Gimcrack, I am sure there is more to come from Legends Of War who has disappointed in his last couple of starts on the July course including when winning a three-runner race last time. I just favour Space Traveller (3.00) for Richard Fahey who won this corresponding race 12 months ago with Sounds Of Mali.

The selection is unbeaten in two starts so far and is the 10/3 favourite with BetVictor. A draw out in the centre of the course in stall one is a slight concern and there is no confirmed front-runner in the race. It might become tactical, but I am a big fan of Space Traveller and hope the prize is kept in the north.

Beat The Bon (4.15) had the third six lengths back when beaten a head by a more experienced rival at Newbury on debut for Richard Hannon. The selection holds several group entries in the autumn and Ryan Moore takes over in the saddle this afternoon.

I am a big fan of the progressive Elasia (4.20) who is taken to land her hat-trick in the valuable fillies’ handicap over 1m 6f at Newmarket. Andrea Atzeni keeps the ride on this daughter of Nathaniel who has looked very good on the all-weather of late and the hope is that she can maintain her improvement switched back to turf.

In the last I am keen to see what the market says about the chances of Galloway Hills (5.25) having his first start in nearly three months for Charles Hills. The selection has been gelded since that poor run at Epsom at the beginning of June the best of his turf runs back in the spring give him every chance.

