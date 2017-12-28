Bestwork is a winner at Huntingdon for Longsdon

Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon sent out a winner on Boxing Day when Bestwork won at Huntingdon.

The six-year-old won the Racing UK Novices Handicap Chase in the hands of Paul O’Brien for the Hull Farm handler who moved on to the 28-winner mark for the season.

One of jump racing’s most exciting prospects, Willoughby Court, will be among the headline acts at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day.

Already a winner at The Festival in this year’s Group 1 Ballymore Novices Hurdle, the six-year-old is being readied for the £35,000 Group 2 BetBright Dipper Novices’ Chase, one of three graded contests on the seven-race card which has boosted total prize money of £260,000, 23 per cent up on the 2017 level.

Cheltenham’s programme also features the £75,000 Group 3 BetBright Best For Festival Betting Handicap Chase and the £50,000 Group 3 Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle.

There are also two Listed contests, the opening £25,000 Ballymore Novices Hurdle and the concluding £25,000 EBF Stallions & Cheltenham Pony Club Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

The gates open at 10.30am. All accompanied children aged under 18 gain free admission on New Year’s Day.

Aside from the action on the track, there is lots to keep all members of the family amused on New Year’s Day at Cheltenham. The ROA Family Fun Zone will have special visits from Paddington Bear, to coincide with the release of the latest film.