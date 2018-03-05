Battling the elements to keep things ticking over

Like all racehorse trainers, Paul Webber has had his work cut out to keep his string ticking over during the cold snap.

But the Cropredy Lawn string have not missed a single day thanks to the all-weather gallop which has been continually harrowed, and the dedication of his staff who have battled their way to work and then ridden out in testing conditions.

Webber said: “We’ve mot missed a single day’s work because of the weather and that was down to everyone’s hard work around the yard.”

With the Cheltenham Festival coming up next week, everyone connected with National Hunt racing will be hoping for better conditions at Prestbury Park.