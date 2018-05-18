Barend Boy should take all the beating at Nottingham

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

ITV breaks new ground on Thursday when they televise evening racing on ITV 4 from Sandown Park with the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes the highlight on the best evening’s flat racing of the year in Britain.

Poet’s Word (11/10 with BetVictor) has a bit in had on official figures but I am looking forward to seeing if Almodovar (5/1 with BetVictor) can build on a promising reappearance for new trainer Roger Charlton.

There is a good card at Nottingham this afternoon and Barend Boy (1.50) will be tough to beat for Hugo Palmer whose stable are in such good form.

The selection has run well in both starts and his third at Newmarket last time is good juvenile form. The newcomers are going to have to be smart to lower his colours first time out although Daarik cost 325,000 gns as a yearling and it will be interesting to see what the market makes of the Gosden debutant.

Infrastructure (2.20) finished runner up to Chief Ironside – ran well in defeat at Newbury on Saturday – over 10 furlongs at Chester earlier in the month and it is interesting to see trainer Martyn Meade drop his twice-raced maiden back down to a mile especially when you consider he holds an entry at Royal Ascot next month over a mile-and-a-half.

Roger Varian’s Ibraz and David Menuisier’s History Writer look bigger dangers than Gosden’s Lingfield winner Hasanoanda in what promises to be a most informative three-year-old contest.

The step up to a mile should suit Rasima (3.25) who has finished runner up on her two starts this year at Wolverhampton over seven furlongs. A big run from Pride’s Gold at Redcar yesterday would be a boost to her form and she is potentially well handicapped with jockey David Egan taking off a valuable 3lbs.

There are any number of potential dangers with Gosden’s Verandah top of the list in her first-time tongue-tie.

Thornaby Nash (2.35) won despite being housed out in stall 16 at Nottingham earlier in the month and he can follow up off a 4lbs higher mark from an excellent draw in stall three. Gemma Tutty has ridden the horse to victory back in August and the seven-year-old has won off much higher marks in the past.

I am sure there are races to be won with Perla Blanc off her current mark and she has been bought to try to give her lady amateur rider a win under Rules. This is just the rider’s third ride in public as far as I can see, however, and the vote goes to Irish raider Northern Sky (5.45) who has finished runner up in his last couple of starts in his native Ireland.

I remember the horse being beaten at Musselburgh over 1m 1f a couple of years ago and the gelding has since shown that he gets today’s additional half-mile.

Robert’s Star (6.40) has not run over fences for a couple of seasons and did not look a natural when finishing second at Southwell in October 2016 although he did jump consistently out to his right. This evening’s track at Huntingdon should suit and if Nico De Boinville can get the top-weight into a nice rhythm, I feel he will take a bit of pegging back.

Veiled Secret (7.10) could be well treated for his handicap hurdle debut for David Dennis. The selection was a decent stayer on the level for Sir Mark Prescott and I hope to see Sam Twiston-Davies try to take the sting out of his rivals from the front this evening.

