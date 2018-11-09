Banditry can finally get his head in front at Huntingdon

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Chris Poole to preview the day’s racing.

Huntingdon stages the best jumps card of the day and it in the days feature race where my first selection runs.

Banditry (2.20) for the excellent Ian Williams yard is a very well handicapped horse over hurdles based on his lofty flat rating.

The gelding ran several very good races during the flat season without getting his head in front including an excellent third in a top York Handicap back in August. His hurdling technique is sound enough and given the expected good ground and the presence of perennial trailblazer Unison to ensure a good pace I really like his chances.

The ground will be a fair bit softer at Lingfield and I like the look of the progressive Admiral’s Secret in the 2.50.

Victor Dartnall is a patient trainer and this seven-year-old has not had much racing, but really seems to be getting the hang of things. The selection won readily at Bangor back in April and the seven-pound higher mark seems fair. I expect him to go close.

Over to the evening all weather action at Chelmsford for the final selection.

A low draw and a prominent racing type is generally favoured at the track and one that fits the bill is Colonel Frank in the 5.15 which is a fair contest. Mick Quinn’s four-year-old gelding has been a model of consistency this season yet remains on a fair mark, he has yet to race at Chelmsford but acted fine at Lingfield and I think the track will suit him. Evergreen Franny Norton takes the ride and that is certainly no negative as he is riding excellently at present.

