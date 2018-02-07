Ballydine remains on course for the Festival

Ballydine remains on course for next month’s Cheltenham Festival following his win at Sandown for Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon.

The eight-year-old won Saturday’s Betfred Mobile Masters Handicap Chase in the hands of Sean Bowen. It was a third win from nine starts for the Alan Halsall-owned Ballydine following a third place at Leicester last month.

Stablemate Loose Chips finished a gallant third in the same race after leading for most of the contest. It was a 24th placed finish for the veteran chaser from 45 starts.

Ballydine holds an entry in the Grade 2 National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Riders Novices Chase at Cheltenham.

The £125,000 race is restricted to amateur riders and staged over four miles on Champion Day, Tuesday, March 13.

Stablemate Lisdoonvarna Lad holds an entry in the Grade 1 Ballymore Novices Hurdle at Prestbury Park. The six-year-old was third last time out at Haydock. And Bentelimar has an entry in the Grade 1 JLT Novices Chase.

Meanwhile, the Hull Farm handler has a couple of entries at Towcester today (Thursday).

Some Ambition goes in the opening Call Star Sports On 08000 521 321 Maiden Hurdle while Leith Hill Legasi runs in the starspreads.com Handicap Chase.

Edgcote trainer Alex Hales runs Tower Of Allen in the starsportsbet.co.uk Novices Handicap Chase.

The Trafford Bridge handler has entered Duel At Dawn in the Grade 2 National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Riders Novices Chase at next month’s Festival.

Fellow Edgcote handler Ben Case will be represented by Wish In A Well starspreads.com Handicap Chase at Towcester.