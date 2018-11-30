Apples Jade can make it a hat-trick at Fairyhouse

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Tanya Stevenson to preview the day’s racing.

Oh my, what a card at Fairyhouse on Sunday three Grade 1’s with the highlight the Hattons Grace Hurdle.

Before we get on to that let us check out Carlisle where Rons Dream in the 1.25 may have a chance of landing the Mares Chase at 1.25. An exceptional battler when taking on the boys in handicaps she now runs against her own sex.

Back to Fairyhouse and a day to side in part with Gordon Elliott, the unbeaten Commander Of Fleet (1.05) steps up from a facile maiden hurdle win to running in a Grade 1. He looked very able but we don’t know the depth of what he beat, or its more of a case of being cautious poised to get very excited.

Gordon Elliott again in the Drinmore Chase at 1.35, he has won the race four times in the last eight years and this time round his representative is Delta Work who never completely fulfilled his potential over the smaller obstacles yet he looks as though he could excel over the bigger ones providing the tempo is swift.

The trainer’s Apples Jade is going for her third straight Hattons Grace Hurdle. She’s already won beating Jezki in a Grade 2 at Navan on the 11 November, who would dare go against a real success for the sentimentalists.

Keep an eye on Supasundae who was third in the race last year, he could win the Stayers’ at the Festival in March

