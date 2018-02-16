Antartica De Thaix can reverse the form at Huntingdon

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Nicky Henderson’s Gold Present has been put in the 7/2 market leader at BetVictor for the Batdaq Handicap Chase at Kempton on Saturday and the ground is currently described as good to soft with little or no further rain forecast. Severe frosts are expected to hit Britain next week but Kempton are optimistic Saturday’s card, which also features the Adonis Hurdle, will beat any possible cold snap.

Redicean is BetVictor’s 4/5 market leader for the latter and I am looking forward to seeing Alan King’s juvenile hurdler put his Triumph credentials on the line at the weekend.

The listed £75,000 listed Mares’ Chase at Huntingdon is the highlight and I am loath to desert Kerry Lee’s Happy Diva who has done us a couple of favours in recent weeks.

The race should be run to suit Kerry Lee’s charge with plenty of pace in the race, but the race should also be run to suit Antartica De Thaix (4.05) who won this corresponding race 12 months ago although she is 10lbs worse off with runner up Desert Queen for the nine lengths she won last year’s renewal by.

The selection should reverse recent Leicester form on 7lbs better terms with Got Away and a bigger danger is likely to come from Rene’s Girl who was very impressive in this grade at Doncaster last month although she may need to improve again in this deeper race.

Marmont (2.55) was well on top in the end over today’s C&D at the last meeting and Richard Johnson keeps the mount as he bids to follow up from a 6lbs higher mark. Connections suggested his first-time hood was key to his improved run and the hope is the headgear works the oracle again.

Free Stone Hill has been given a break since the ground went against him and he badly needs the ground to dry out from the official description of soft. He is one to note in the spring, as I am sure he is better than a 117-rated horse.

Must Havea Flutter (4.40) carries a 7lbs penalty for his fluent win at Market Rasen on Sunday but the Dan Skelton-trained runner looked well ahead of the handicapper at the weekend. If in the same mood, he must go close.

