Another Venture can return to winning ways at Plumpton

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Tiger Roll remains 5/1 favourite for back-to-back Grand Nationals with BetVictor after his emphatic success in the Cross-Country event at Cheltenham last week but it should be noted that connections have not yet confirmed the market leader as a definite runner. Midlands National runner up Ms Parfois is 33/1 at BetVictor having run a crackling trial, but the race will have taken plenty out of the mare and trainer Anthony Honeyball will do well to get her back in time for Aintree.

There is a terrific handicap chase at Plumpton this afternoon and Holly Bush Henry is very well treated on his best form and a market move would be worth noting. Morney Wing finished third in the Eider Chase last time and is, arguably, in the form of his life but I hope to see Another Venture (3.25) return to winning ways in his first-time visor.

The selection has dropped to his last winning mark and should be fresher than most having had just the three starts so far this term for Kim Bailey.

The Dubai Way (4.25) has his first start for Charlie Mann having been sold recently and moved on from the yard of Harry Whittington.

The selection won a point in his native Ireland and his first four starts under rules for his previous yard but has been largely out of sorts of late. His handicap mark has tumbled as a result and his new handler fits him with cheek-pieces for the first time today.

Tidal Flow has disappointed in his last couple of starts and Philip Hobbs steps him up in trip and fits him with cheek-pieces for the first time at Exeter. He looks sure to go close, but he must give 6lbs to Geordie B (2.40) and I prefer the chances of Venetia Williams charge who beat a fair yardstick in Hobbs’s Samburu Shujaa at Lingfield over this trip on his last start.

I hope Hobbs’ has more luck with Dostal Phil (3.45) who finished second at Newbury last time and gave the impression a step up in trip would suit on that occasion. Today’s additional quarter-mile looks ideal.

Moving In Style (5.15) has won two of his last three starts and can take a 6lbs rise in his stride for winning at Sedgefield last time. That form has already been franked with the runner up – Sideways – scoring for Christian Williams at Fakenham on Friday.

Broughton Rhythm (2.30) has yet to win over fences but he has slipped down the weights and he can score for Oliver Sherwood and Leighton Aspell in the four-runner handicap chase at Southwell. Likely favourite Deise Vu may find the ground softer than ideal and the selection may cope with underfoot conditions better than most.

Imperial Knight (3.35) belied his 66/1 odds when third at Ascot last time having his first start for Ben Pauling and this former Olly Murphy inmate is taken to land the competitive Maiden Hurdle which sees several the top yards represented.

There is a terrific card at Navan and Stoneford looks well treated on his handicap debut, but he looks sure to be better served by going right-handed and is overlooked. Young Paddymac (4.30) won a Beginners’ Chase at Punchestown last time and could make up into a much better horse over the larger obstacles than he was over timber. He can reward each way support at BetVictor who are paying four places on the 14-runner race.

