Another Stowaway can make a winning return at Leicester

Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham and The Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster are the weekend highlights and there is little rain forecast for either track between now and post time although there is the possibility of some drizzle on Saturday.

Only 14 entries stood their ground for the Doncaster feature at the five-day stage with Ladbrokes Trophy - formerly Hennessy Gold Cup - third Dingo Dollar heading the market at 2/1 with BetVictor. Monbeg River has never won over three miles but ran well at Aintree last spring over this trip and at 10/1 with BetVictor he would be a tentative each way selection although the recommendation would be to wait for the 48-hour declaration stage on Thursday to see how many will face the starter.

Good ground forecast for today’s Kelso card and the hope is that bottom weight and course specialist Landecker (1.25) can cope with underfoot conditions.

The selection is a five-time course winner but never on ground as fast as today’s although he has run well in defeat on a decent surface. The form of his second to Dimple over a couple of furlongs shorter here was given a boost when the progressive winner was a facile scorer – albeit over fences – here earlier in the month.

It has been a chastening season so far for Rose Dobbin who issued a statement earlier in the month stating it was apparent all was not right with her horses and she would not be sending out any runners until they get to the bottom of the problem.

Well Some Reign (1.55) is their first runner since the beginning of the month and I hope he can give the yard a much-needed winner.

It should be noted that the selection has refused to race on two previous occasions, but he is a horse who I feel could be extremely well handicapped off his current chase mark (122). Note BetVictor’s ongoing Run For Your Money offer in which they will refund all losing bets if your selection loses all chance at the start.

Warren Greatrex brings Mahlervous (3.20) north from his Lambourn base for the feature £20,000 Handicap Hurdle and I feel he can take the prize home.

The selection has had a wind operation since disappointing on soft ground at Aintree at the beginning of December when he was backed (9/4 from 4s) as if defeat was out of the question. Sean Bowen keeps the ride.

Over at Leicester and Leg Lock Luke (2.40) has switched stables since his last start and has his first run for Tom George in the Handicap Chase over 2m 6f.

The handicapper has given this quirky individual a chance, he has had a wind operation since his last outing and Noel George takes off a valuable 7lbs. Trigger Nichol steps up to a more suitable trip on just his second start over fences but a bit more juice in the ground might be needed for him to be seen at his very best over the larger obstacles.

I have been suggesting Her Majesty’s Forth Bridge was well handicapped over fences on a number of occasions this term and still feel that is the case although some of my colleagues feel he is not one to trust. I am reluctantly overlooking him in favour of the maiden Another Stowaway (3.40) who is another having his first start since a wind operation for Tom George.

The selection has finished second five times during his career, but he has the scope to jump a fence and his second to Amour De Nuit on his chase debut at levels back in May certainly hinted that he would be up to winning from this mark.

Over at Newcastle and Loud And Clear’s course record in handicaps reads 1211 but this represents a big step up in class and marginal preference in the opener goes to Zubayr (4.10) for Ian Williams whose runners have been running well in defeat of late.

I feel tonight’s stiff 7f will suit Briyouni (7.15) who has won two of his last three starts at Kempton Park and is only 3lbs higher than when scoring readily just under a fortnight ago. A 5lbs rise looks fair and the selection has won off higher marks in the past.

