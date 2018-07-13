Angel’s Hideaway will be suited by draw at Newmarket

The highlight of Newmarket’s card this afternoon is the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes and it is hard to see past Alpha Centauri (3.35) whose win in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot last month was, arguably, the best performance seen in Europe so far this flat season.

She is 4/6 at BetVictor and, if in the same mood, she cannot be opposed despite meeting her elders for the first time.

The other Group race on the card is the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes for two-year-old fillies over six furlongs.

The stalls are on the far side of the course and drawn eight of nine is Angel’s Hideaway (2.25) who is taken to reward each-way support. The selection (6/1 at BetVictor) has a bit to find with Main Edition (5/2) and La Pelosa (11/4) on Royal Ascot running, but I felt she was last off the bridle last time and might have been drawn on the wrong side. Frankie Dettori keeps the ride.

The form of Hamada’s (4.45) recent York win over 12f was given a boost when the runner up (Crowned Eagle) finished in the same position in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock last weekend. The selection is up 4lbs and two furlongs this afternoon but there is plenty of stamina on the dam’s side and I hope the step up in trip will suit the Godolphin runner.

Court Of Justice (5.20) ran away with a Beverley maiden last month over the extended mile and this lightly-raced three-year-old gets the vote on his handicap debut. Jamie Spencer takes over in the saddle and he is open to significant improvement.

Over at York I am a massive fan of Pretty Baby (3.15) and hope to see William Haggas’s filly land the Group 3 Summer Stakes. I would be surprised if the older fillies were able to give 6lbs to the selection who is 10/3 with BetVictor.

The obvious danger is Aidan O’Brien’s Could It Be Love (3/1 at BetVictor) who finished runner up in the Irish 1000 Guineas over a mile and has run two excellent races back to 7f of late. She drops back to 6f this afternoon, but her last run was only on Sunday and she had a hard race when just touched off - racing as if this further drop to 6f trip would suit.

It wasn’t much of a race that Delph Crescent won at Beverley last week and there is a thought that he might be better off at a mile rather this extended 10f trip. The narrow vote goes to Jahaafel (3.50) who won well at Chepstow last time when breaking his maiden tag at the third time of asking.

At Ascot, I hope to see Hawkerland (3.25) build on his Salisbury reappearance when third for Hayley Turner from a 2lbs higher mark. The draw in stall eight of eight is a concern given the short run to the first right-hand bend, but the selection travelled as well as anything in the Cesarewitch last autumn before his stamina gave way.

At Chepstow this evening, Starboy (8.15) can land his hat-trick having improved for dropping back in trip of late for George Scott. Apprentice Gabriele Malune was in the saddle when the selection won at Brighton over 6f earlier in the week and, if in the same mood, will be a tough nut to crack despite carrying 12lbs worth of penalties.

