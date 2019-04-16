Andrews breaks the record in her final race at Edgcote

History was made at Edgcote on Sunday as reigning Point-to-Point Ladies’ Champion Gina Andrews beat Polly Curling’s long record.

Andrews broke the 24-year record for the most number of winners ridden by a female jockey in a season.

I’ve been aiming for it for a while but my best year before was 29 wins and never thought it was realistic until halfway through this season Record-breaking rider Gina Andrews

Andrews, who had ridden her 300th career winner at Bitterley on Saturday, claimed a double on An Scairp and King Of The Clothe, the latter fittingly trained by her husband Tom Ellis in Sunday’s Bicester with Whaddon Chase meeting.

That took Andrews on to 41 wins for the season and, in the form she’s in, who would bet against her reaching the half-century mark by the end of the campaign.

Her record-breaking 41st success of the season came in the final race of the day, the Bentley Cambridge Intermediate, which also saw the card’s closest finish.

She attempted to make all on the well-regarded King Of The Clothe and looked in control, particularly when market rival Wick Green made a mistake five out.

The pair were briefly headed two out and, while they hit the front again approaching the final fence, they were neck and neck with Wick Green up the run-in, Andrews holding on to win by a head in a driving finish.

Andrew said: “I’ve been aiming for it for a while but my best year before was 29 wins and never thought it was realistic until halfway through this season. The horses we have at home are going so well – we’ve got a brilliant bunch of owners to whom we’re very grateful – and it would be a dream if Tom [Ellis] could be champion trainer too.”

Ellis, who moved on to 30 winners for the seaso, added: “I thought she’d do it today and I’m chuffed it’s on one of ours. I can’t tell you what it means to her, it’s a massive thing and it’s been preying on her mind. She was always going to beat the record if she stayed fit, I just didn’t want her to get injured.

“It’s been a long old road with King Of The Clothe. He fractured a shoulder a couple of years ago but Charlie nursed him back to health and it’s down to her that he’s on the racecourse.”

“Can I be champion trainer? There’s still a long way to go, but we’ll give it our best.”

Andrews had equalled the previous record on the Hannah Mahon-trained An Scairp in the Savills Restricted, which again saw five go to post.

Held up early but always close enough to The Jaffna Queen, who attempted to make all, Andrews took An Scairp to the front three out. The well-backed even money favourite held on to win more comfortably then the one-length official distance would suggest. Coyaba was a never dangerous 12-length third.