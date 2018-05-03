Amour De Nuit can make a winning debut over fences at Kempton

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Saxon Warrior is a shade of odds on (10/11 from 11/4) for the Derby at BetVictor after his narrow but comprehensive victory in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday. The colt is 8/1 (from 20s) for the Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp with BetVictor on the first Sunday in October and that price makes much more appeal than the 7/2 for the son of Galileo to win the Triple Crown (Guineas, Derby and St Leger).

The Guineas winner is a full brother to a 7f winner out of a Group 1 winning sprinter and jockey Donnacha O’Brien hinted that 10f might be his optimum trip going forward when interviewed at Newmarket.

He could easily improve again at Epsom, but there are any number of Derby trials on both sides of the Irish Sea over the next couple of weeks and a watching brief is recommended. Remember Wings Of Eagles – the O’Brien stable’s fifth string won the Derby last year - with the brilliant Cracksman back in third.

I am looking forward to seeing Imaging (5.05) race on decent ground for the first time in the listed Tetrach Stakes at Naas. The form of his second to Gustav Klimt was hardly franked when that one disappointed in the Guineas – weak in the market – at the weekend but he travelled well and if he is to be an Irish Guineas - or indeed Jersey Stakes – contender, he must go close for Dermot Weld.

Sam Twiston-Davies has a number of opportunities at Kempton for Paul Nicholls and I wonder if the former number one at Ditcheat - or anyone else - can give Richard Johnson a run for his money in the race for the jockey’s title. Amour De Nuit (2.20) might be flat-bred but he has the scope to jump a fence and he can make a winning debut over the larger obstacles.

Secret Investor (2.55) didn’t appear to get home over three miles here on soft ground back in January but he looked to show improved form when winning at Stratford (2m 6f) last time on good to soft. I hope he can defy his 6lbs penalty for the same Nicholls/Twiston-Davies combination.

Buster Thomas (3.30) did us a favour when scoring at Wincanton over two-and-a-half-miles last time and a 4lbs rise is fair. On this good ground, I would hope that the selection might improve for the step up back to 3m although this is a much-better race than his latest success.

Dan Skelton reported he had a number of horses waiting for better ground and Gortroe Joe (1.30) is taken to land the Warwick opener. The form of his third to Slate House at Cheltenham on good ground back in October is decent novice hurdle form and this intermediate 2m 3f trip should be ideal.

Free Stone Hill (2.40) is another Skelton-trained animal who should appreciate today’s ground and this quirky soft has dropped to a very attractive mark. The selection has yet to win over fences but has some decent form to his name over the larger obstacles and should have the race run to suit.

At Windsor Come On Come On (3.45) is unbeaten in two completed starts and I thought there was much to like about his Kempton win (1m) at Kempton last time when he overcame a modest draw. His Brighton turf success was on fast ground and he races as if he will improve for the step up in trip this afternoon.

Employer (4.55) made a very promising debut when third at Kempton back in November and that form has subsequently been franked by both the winner and runner up. The Hugo Palmer-trained three-year-old receives 7lbs from Kassar who made a winning debut at Kempton back in October before disappointing when a well-backed favourite at Linfield the following month.

Silver Quartz (5.30) is a Frankel colt who was a beaten favourite for Palmer when runner up at HQ on debut back in the autumn and this Derby-entry is taken to go one better with James Doyle in the plate.

At Beverley, Society Red (4.50) was no match for Gulf Of Poets at Pontefract last time but has a cracking draw and that form was given a boost when the winner ran a very good race at Wetherby in a valuable handicap at the weekend.

For all your racing needs check out BetVictor.com or follow us on Twitter.