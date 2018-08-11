Acadian Angel must go close off the same mark at Ayr

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Main Edition bounced back from a disappointing run over 6f in the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes when easily landing the Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket at the weekend and the filly is 14/1 (from 25s) with BetVictor for the 1000 Guineas next spring.

I’m not convinced she will get a mile and there seems no reason why she should reverse form with Michael Bell’s Pretty Pollyanna, who was much too good for her on her penultimate start despite the fact that Mark Johnston’s filly was denied a clear run.

At Ayr today, I’m looking forward to seeing the racecourse debut of Mistress Of Love (1.35) who cost $1,000,000 as a yearling and holds an entry in the Group 1 Debutante Stakes at the Curragh later in the month. The filly is a daughter of Scat Daddy and today’s forecast fast ground should suit.

Acadian Angel (2.40) had the plum draw in stall one when runner up over today’s C&D a fortnight ago and the filly has been left on the same mark this afternoon. It was only just over 12 months ago that the selection won off a mark of 73 and she can race off 61 today. The four-year-old will need an end-to-end gallop over this 7f trip although I am sure jockey Jason Hart will not be too far out of his ground with that in mind.

Duncan Of Scotland is 6lbs better off with Yes You for the nose he was beaten here on Saturday and this course specialist is taken to go one better this afternoon. The selection was coming back at Yes You - having been headed at the weekend – and talented 7lbs claimer Andrew Breslin keeps the ride.

Kuiper Belt (5.15) did us a favour on Friday at Musselburgh and is hard to oppose even dropping back down in trip to 10f and carrying 12lbs worth of penalties, such was the ease of his wins (also won at Ayr on Saturday).

Trainer Gordon Elliot suggested on Racing UK that he had a well-handicapped horse before the four-year-old scored at Perth over timber and he has since transferred that improvement to the flat. Andrew Breslin was in the plate at Ayr on Saturday over 1m 7f and he keeps the mount. The drop back in trip is a concern of course, but I’m not convinced the selection is devoid of pace and is clearly well handicapped.

I was disappointed with the run of Restive Spirit (3.25) at Goodwood last week when very slowly away under Ryan Moore. The selection had previously looked smart when winning a modest maiden here last month and he has been dropped 1lb from his last start.

At Wolverhampton this evening Romaana (6.10) can improve for the drop in trip on her handicap debut. Simon Crisford’s three-year-old has a good draw in stall six and Andrea Atzeni is back on board the filly for the first time since her racecourse debut.

Airmax (8.40) has been gelded since running too free in first-time blinkers at Chester at the end of June. Connections have found a race that won’t take too much winning.

