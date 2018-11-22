Aaron Lad looks good each-way value at Market Rasen

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

The BetVictor Fighting Fifth Hurdle is the first Grade 1 Hurdle race of the new jumps season and it is beginning to look as if the exciting Samcro will take on dual champion hurdler Buveur D’Air at Newcastle on Saturday week. Throw into the mix Supreme Novice winner Summerville Boy and there is the possibility of a race to savour at Gosforth Park.

Buveur D’Air is the 8/11 favourite with BetVictor with Samcro 7/4 and Summerville Boy 9/2 – those odds look tight because of the doubts surrounding Samcro’s participation although Irish handler Gordon Elliot looks to be leaning towards a visit to the north-east.

There is a valuable class 2 handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen this afternoon and the each way vote goes to Aaron Lad (1.25) who made a promising reappearance when sixth (beaten 8L) at Cheltenham last month. Any further rain would suit the selection who won his sole start at today’s track back in March.

First Draft is interesting on chase debut and he would be of interest if the market spoke in his favour although the form of the Ben Case yard is a concern. Drovers Lane disappointed at Aintree last time but drops back down in trip and is another to consider, but the vote goes to Kayf Blanco (2.00) on his seasonal reappearance.

The selection ran a number of good races in defeat last season and he gets the each way vote in a cracking little contest.

Love The Leader carries a 7lbs penalty for winning at Hereford over fences on Monday when he had a lot more in hand than the official margin of 2l. Ryalex is another who looked well ahead of the handicapper when winning at Carlisle ten days ago and is 8lbs ‘well-in’ but I hope to see Cougar’s Gold (2.35) build on his Chepstow reappearance over a trip (3m 2f) that looked to tax his stamina. The seven-year-old is an each way selection and let’s hope all eight stand their ground.

I would be disappointed if Grade 2 Hurdles winner Forge Meadow (12.35) was not able to break her maiden tag over fences at the second time of asking in the Mares’ Beginners Chase which opens the card at Thurles. There is rain forecast which will suit the selection who will get further in time.

There is a good flat card from Newcastle this afternoon and Grand Inquisitor (1.20) had the third well behind when runner up – beaten half -a-length - to the progressive Caspar The Cub at Kempton a week ago. Ian Williams’s six-year-old gelding has not won off a mark (86) this high and will be 3lbs higher from the weekend, but I feel this isn’t the greatest race for what is a valuable prize.

James Given saddles the lightly-raced three-year-old Indianapolis who is having his first start for the yard having won a Dundalk maiden over a mile for Aidan O’Brien.

The form of his Tipperary third over nine furlongs is, arguably, the best on offer but he must show he possesses the necessary stamina for the additional three furlongs and there are mixed messages from his pedigree as to whether the step up to a mile-and-a-half will suit.

At Wolverhampton this evening, Panmolle (6.00) can go one better than when runner up on debut at Lingfield (7f) when she gave every impression that today’s additional furlong would suit.

Robert Havlin takes over from Frankie Dettori whose appearances at Dunstall Park on a cold November night are a thing of the past. The filly has the worst of the draw in stall ten of 10 but I was taken with her first run at Lingfield and the winner (Game Player) is now rated 89.

Godolphin’s Cantinere will make sure the selection does not have things her own way having finished second on her racecourse debut over C&D. The winner has now won her last three including a Lingfield handicap from a mark of 78 and the excellent Oisin Murphy takes over in the saddle.

I would be sweet on the chances of Laieth (8.00) were it not for the fact that he is drawn on the wing in the 7f Handicap, but I hope Oisin Murphy does make the drive back to Newmarket with a win next to his name for Saeed bin Suroor.

