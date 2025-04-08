Preview: Bicester with Whaddon Chase point-to-point - Edgcote - Sunday 13th April 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Given that the prevailing dry weather and a busy racing calendar, with six point-to-points taking place across Britain this weekend and a further 13 scheduled over the Easter Bank Holiday, organisers of the Bicester with Whaddon Chase fixture have expressed themselves really pleased with a total entry of 72 (66 individual horses) across the seven races, which start at 2.00pm. Fixture Secretary Sarah Case said, “I think we’ve done well. We want the meeting to go ahead on good, safe ground and that it’s a great family day out with good racing.”

Clerk of the Course Graham Tawell reported on Sunday afternoon that the going is mostly Good, and on the fast side of Good in the home straight. Watering started on Monday and Graham’s objective is to produce Good ground all round on race day.

Centrepiece of the card is the Woodcote & Copse Edgcote Gold Cup Mixed Open Race, reverting this year to the standard distance of three miles. Nine have been entered, six of whom who scored last time out. Switch Hitter has won his last three for rider Olive Nicholls, including a Ston Easton Ladies Open, Dalamoi has won two opens, while Janikacompleted his double in a Fakenham Hunter Chase. Dusart, Luca Morgan’s On Springs – if making a quick reappearance after an impressive Kingston Blount win on his pointing debut – and Alan Hill’s Coolagh Park would all be stepping up in grade, while Caryto Des Brosses, who ran well on his Fakenham reappearance, has had a great career with 14 wins and numerous placings in top-class Hunter Chases, but is a veteran now at 13.

Alan said of Coolagh Park, “I’ve had a quick look at the race and Caryto Des Brosses and Janika look the main dangers. Coolagh Park’s had more problems than this government but he’s in great form. I was really pleased with him at Fakenham and he’s up to open class now but I’m not sure how he’ll cope with the extended three-mile trip at Edgcote. We may run, but it’s not definite.”

Racing at Edgcote

Grass Roots riders’ races, designed to support up and coming jockeys, are usually competitive events and 14 entries – the joint-highest of the day – have been received for theTowcester Vets Grass Roots Riders Race, which is a PPORA Level 2 Conditions Race. Five – James Luck’s Penshurst second Aikenbreakinheart and the aforementioned Dusart, Innisfree Lad, On Springs and Russian Diamond – hold entries elsewhere on the card and, with the possible exception of Innisfree Lad in the Members, this race looks to present a more winnable opportunity. Three of the entries, Coeur Serein (Louis Hadfield at Tranwell), Premier De Troice (James Earnshaw at Parham) and Striking Out (Emma Williams at Howick) having given first wins to their riders this season while Abby Henry’s victory on For Rita at Ston Easton was her second.

Sarah Case laughed when asked about the chances of Wisecracker, ridden by her son George. “He’s going to run but probably isn’t a threat!”

The T J Sunderland – 45 The Green Dental Practice Restricted Race – over two miles five furlongs – also has 14 entries and looks another hard to call contest, with few of the field able to be ruled out on recent form. Eight – Copshill Rock,Elle Est Beau, Havock, Inchidaly Robin, Jullou De Grissay, Pillar Rock, Steppingstone and Salacia’s Storm – have already won this season, all but the latter last time out. Jullou De Grissay, part-owned by Katie Sunderland, one of the driving forces behind this meeting, is top-rated but – like Elle Est Beau – would have to carry a 5lb penalty for already having won in this grade. Others to consider are Artiste D’Ainay, who returned to form when second at Askham Bryan last time, the ex-Irish Can Daddy Dance, who has been running well without winning and All Thumbs Up. He has not run since winning his Maiden two years ago, but his shrewd trainer can get his horses ready after an absence, and it’s worth watching the market if he is declared.

As is the case with the Open and the Grass Roots Race, entries from South Midlands-based trainers are limited here and running plans flexible. Max Comley said of Jullou De Grissay, trained by his partner Elen Wylie, “It would be nice if he could continue his winning streak with the penalty, but he’s not a certain runner as he probably wants further than two-and-a-half miles and has options over Easter. The same applies to Pillar Rock, whose trainer Gina Andrews admitted, “It looks a hot race, and we may wait to run him at Easter.”

The card opens with the David Beecroft Hunt Members Race, which has attracted seven entries and – on paper at least – looks tailormade for Station Yard Racing’s Kilfilum Woods, already twice a winner this season and unlucky on both his last two starts However, there are several contenders, including the same stable’s Russian Diamond, who ran well at Badbury Rings, then less so at Siddington on his last start. Professional trainer Ben Case, husband of Fixture Secretary Sarah, has also entered two for his sons to ride. Charlie will partner the consistent Kilbrew Boy, who likes to do things his own way, while George rides Shanty Alley, who has yet to reproduce his rules form between the flags this season. Meeting Chair Phillippa Taylor runs Guttural, who has won under rules since taking a Maiden at this meeting in 2021, with her daughter Verity on board. Her other daughter, Phoebe Jones, now trains Elmdale, who won two points for Phillippa last year, and licensed trainer David Dennis has been using Innisfree Lad as a schoolmaster for his daughter Tilly this season. The pair ran well when fourth at Maisemore Park last time.

Station Yard Racing’s Charlie Poste talked me through his options, stressing that all their plans for the day are ground dependent. “Russian Diamond runs and has a chance if he replicates his Badbury Rings form. Cerys Sheehy will ride this time – it’s her turn – and the track should suit. Kilfilum Woods is also in at Shelfield Park, and we’ll look at the races and walk both tracks before deciding.” Charlie explained his horse’s recent bad luck, saying, “He ran out at High Easter when it looked like he only had to canter round to win, then he whipped round at the start and unseated at Cothelstone.”

Sarah Case confirmed that both their entries are likely to run, telling me, “Kilbrew Boy is also in the Open, but that looks a more competitive race.”

The card features three Maiden races, including the Tattersalls Jockey Club Sales Young Horse Maiden Series Race, for four-year-olds only over the shorter trip of two miles five furlongs, to encourage youngsters – some of whom will go on to star in the professional arena – to race against their peers. It has attracted seven entries – five of whom are unraced – representing some of the leading trainers in the country. Gina Andrews – bidding to be champion trainer for the first time, as well as champion female rider for the 11th – has potential debutants Le Roi Remi and Outmaster, while her main rival for the trainers’ title, Josh Newman, has entered fellow newcomer Knock Off Soxs. Bradley Gibbs also has two entries, the unraced Jet Steel and One Way Love, who might as well be unraced, given that he unseated at the start on his Bitterley bumper debut! The only entry to have raced over fences is Station Yard Racing’s Le Danube, sixth at Charlton Horethorne, while Joe Hill trains Barito.

The latter’s father Alan told me of Barito, “He’s a lovely stamp of a horse with a great personality and a full brother to Paul Manate, who won a Maiden for us. He was bought as a two-year-old at the Arqana Sales and, if the ground’s OK, he’ll run. Edgcote is a nice course for a young horse and this race has been the long-term plan.”

Charlie Poste confirmed, “Le Danube runs if the ground is safe. He worked nicely before Charlton Horethorne, but – though he travelled well there – he just kept on at the same pace. I hope it was just greenness, so we’ll roll the dice and go again. A race like this is well within his compass on what he shows at home.” Gina Andrews wouldn’t be drawn on plans for her pair, but said, “We want to run one of them, but it depends on the ground. We’re desperate to run them – they’ve been ready to go for a few weeks, but the ground hasn’t been suitable. We’ll walk the course before deciding.”

The SE - Solicitors Maiden Racefor five-year-olds and upwards and over the full three-mile trip, has 13 entries and two are in the care of Station Yard Racing, Glancing Hill – placed on his first three starts but disappointing last time at Cothelstone – and newcomer Solid Performer. Other contenders on ratings are Kilworthy third Callaghy and Validation, second on both runs this season, while Easy Rider has been placed three times this year and Lewins Gullywould have a chance on his Brocklesby Park second. Fred Hutsby’s top-rated I Don’t Know was unlucky at Siddington, his saddle slipping when in the lead at the last, while Alan Hill’s Machu Picchu has shown little since a promising debut last season.

His trainer expressed himself mystified with Machu Picchu’s racecourse performances, saying, “He’s brilliant at home, our best work horse, and schools seriously well. I’m really miffed that he’s not running better but he’s had a wind procedure recently and will run in a visor for the first time.”

Charlie Poste said, “If Glancing Hill bounces back to the form of his first couple of runs this season, he’d have a chance. He didn’t run too badly at Cothelstone but came back with a cut. On the pick of his form, he’s the one to beat. Solid Performer is an unraced seven-year-old who came to us late. He’s done a lot of schooling, but the going might be too quick for him.” Fred Hutsby is leaning towards Shelfield Park for I Don’t Know, telling me, “It depends on which of the two races looks weaker, but he’d probably be better suited by a flat track. I want to run him somewhere this weekend – he’s really well.”

The latest in the series of Jockey Club Mares Maidens is the third Maiden on the card, issponsored by Walnut Hill Equine Vets and has eight entries. With limited British pointing form to go on, the ex-Irish Catwalk Girl, owned and trained by professional handler Max Comley, is of interest. She was second in an Irish point just three weeks ago. Lily My Girl has been runner-up twice in point-to-point bumpers – the horse who beat her last time went on to win a similar race under rules, while Eile Tara should improve for her Cothelstone reappearance and newcomer Taita Girl’s trainer can get them ready first time out. Station Yard Racing’s Blue Topaz disappointed last time following a Larkhill fourth, while Lady Lussa was in with every chance when falling at the last at Larkhill recently.

Blue Topaz is also entered at Shelfield Park and Charlie Poste admitted, “She’s a bit of an enigma. She works well at home at ran a promising race at Larkhill but just stopped at Charing and we’ve found no reason for it. It doesn’t look a strong race.” Fred Hutsby concurred, saying, “I entered Lady Lussa because I thought it would be a weak race, and she’ll run if we’re happy with her. She ran well at Larkhill.”

On trainer confidence, Catwalk Girl looks the one to beat. Max Comley told me, “We’ve been looking for a mare for this race and she was for sale. There’s a lot to like about her – she’s been placed three times, her Irish form has worked out well and we hope she can get her head in front over here in calmer waters and that this race can be the start of a sequence. Ideally, I can sell her to an owner who’ll keep her in the yard.”

As well as the individual race sponsors, ARK Equine are sponsoring a prize of a bucket full of products, worth £150, to the winning horse in each race.

Entrance is £15 per person and tickets can be purchased in advance here at the discounted price of £12 or at the gate on the day. Under 16s go free.

Alongside the racing, organisers are pulling out all the stops for a great family day out – listen out for the radio ad on Banbury FM every day this week. Entertainment includes:

A dog show with a range of fun, family-friendly classes.

A silent auction featuring top-notch racing, sporting and hunting experiences.

Live Country & Western music from Adam Harding after racing – plus a two-hour bar extension!

A bucking bronco for the adults and bouncy castle for the kids.

Loads of trade and food stands.

Edgcote is about six miles northeast of Banbury, near the A361. The postcode is OX17 1AG but this covers the whole estate. The best way to arrive is to come off the M40 at junction 11, follow the A361 to Wardington then turn right at the Hare & Hounds pub and follow the road round to the right. Cross the pond then turn right at the electric gates for Lodge Farm and Trafford Bridge stables. It is also possible to arrive coming from Culworth or Eydon. Horseboxes will be signposted to a different entrance, postcode OX17 2ER.