Piastri remains with Arden following impressive year

Oscar Piastri will remain within the Arden Motorsport team for the 2018 season.

The British F4 vice-champion will graduate up to the Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup Championship with the team, following his head-turning rookie campaign in single-seater racing.

We’ve had a strong winter test programme and driving some of the most iconic tracks in the world is amazing Arden Motorsport driver Oscar Piastri

Piastri, a product of the Arden Motorsport supported Young Racing Driver Academy (YRDA), starred in his first season with the Banbury-based outfit, taking second overall in the British F4 Championship.

He took six victories and secured 15 podiums in total, just being pipped to the title in the final weekend of the season.

The young Australian’s performances earned much praise, winning the Joe Tandy Memorial Award for his achievements, as well as winning the Driver’s Choice Award at the end of the season, voted for by his British F4 rivals.

The tail end of 2017 saw Piastri compete with the team in the final round of the Formula Renault 2.0 NEC Championship.

He once again demonstrated his quality, taking points in both races in unfamiliar equipment, as well as showing race and qualifying pace in all conditions, that could have seen him battling for the podium.

Piastri has been confirmed for 2018 with Arden Motorsport after a successful period of Formula Renault Winter Testing to prepare him for the new season.

Team founder Garry Horner was very happy to secure the services of the talented Aussie for the 2018 season and to carry on within the Arden ‘family’.

Horner said: “We are delighted that Oscar will continue to be part of the Arden team in 2018 and happy to be supporting him in his motorsport career.”

The 2018 Formula Renault 2.0 Eurocup Championship begins at the Paul Ricard Circuit near Marseille, France, in April.

Piastri will be heading there following pre-season testing, with his aim to do what Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum did this season, fight for the Rookie Championship as well as for podiums, race wins and a challenge in the overall championship.

Piastri added: “I’m really happy to be staying with Arden as I move up to Formula Renault 2.0 for 2018.

“We’ve had a strong winter test programme and driving on some of the most iconic tracks in the world has been amazing.

“Having some familiar faces in the garage has allowed me to focus on learning as much as I can before the race season starts.”

Piastri’s team-mates will be announced in due course, alongside the remaining drivers for Arden Motorsport’s 2018 British F4, GP3 Series and FIA F2 Championship Campaigns.