Page looks for more success in 2019

TCR UK Championship team SWR is increasingly looking forward to the sophomore year of the touring car category following confirmation of the championship’s first overseas outing at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Taking place in June at the legendary Formula One venue, rounds five and six of the 2019 TCR UK season will also mark a link-up with competitors from the pan-European TCR Europe category.

We have a fantastic package to offer drivers, a proven race winning car in our Honda Civic Type-R and top-class preparation Team boss Ken Page

Undoubtedly becoming the blue riband event on next year’s TCR UK schedule, and building perfectly on the category’s maiden season, team manager of Chipping Norton’s SWR outfit Ken Page says the Spa races will prove very attractive indeed to both drivers and teams.

Additionally, confirmation of the date of the overseas rounds also means preparations can move up a gear ahead of 2019 where the Chipping Norton squad is determined to again challenge for regular podiums and more race wins.

Page said: “It’s great news the actual date of the Spa weekend has now been confirmed, especially coming this side of Christmas so we can step-up our plans for the new season.

“The 2019 calendar really is looking incredibly strong and the addition of Spa should appeal massively to not only drivers, but also other teams considering racing in TCR UK.

“We have a fantastic package to offer drivers, a proven race winning car in our Honda Civic Type-R and top-class preparation. The first season of TCR UK, which was also SWR’s maiden year in touring cars, was certainly a success and we intend to build further on that for 2019.”

Starting at Snetterton 300 Circuit in April, the championship visits Oulton Park before the overseas trip to Spa. Croft, Brands Hatch, Silverstone and Donington.

For testing and race opportunities in TCR UK with SWR, drivers should contact Ken Page on 0845 4020402.